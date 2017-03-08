News By Tag
Vilasa Luxury Travel's Unique Experiences for 2017 Take Guests on 'Spiritual Journeys' in India
Guests Can Meet With Head Priest and Serve Meals to Devotees at Sikh Temple
Food for Thought
Among Vilasa's many experiential offerings is the opportunity for guests to participate in a Langar ceremony at a Sikh Gurdwara – a Sikh temple or place of worship, loosely translating to "doorway to the Guru." These temples welcome people of all faiths –and even those who profess no faith – who seek the spiritual tranquility to be found within.
The word Langar refers to the vegetarian meals that are funded and prepared completely by volunteer worshipers at the Gurdwara and served to all visitors and faithful. On a visit to an important shrine, it is an act of piety for devotees to put in some manual labor in the kitchen, to serve the meals and to partake of the food, sitting in a row on a mat. In the Langar kitchen, guests are welcomed to help prepare and cook thousands of roti, the Indian flat bread staple, with a host of local volunteers.
"The Langar ceremony is a beautiful tradition that takes place every day in most of the Sikh Gurdwaras around the world," noted Harvinder Singh Duggal, Managing Director for Vilasa Luxury Travels. "It is a highly personal and spiritual experience for our guests to mingle with the faithful and in the original setting where these ceremonies have been conducted for hundreds of years, as symbol of human service, equality and oneness of all humankind."
Meeting With Head Priest
Another experience offered by Vilas is the opportunity to meet with the head priest at the Ranakpur Jain Temples. Located in Rajasthan, the Ranakpur Jain Temples were built in the 15th century, and the entire complex of shrines is considered to be an eloquent testimony to India's cultural and architectural heritage. A base of 48,000 square feet support four subsidiary shrines and 24 pillared halls and domes, which in turn are supported by over four hundred columns. Exquisitely and delicately carved sculptures can be found throughout the complex, which is renowned for the spiritual play of light and shade on its nearly 1,500 pillars, none of which are exactly the same.
After exploring the many temples with an English-speaking guide, Vilasa guests will have an opportunity to meet and talk with the Head Priest, who will be pleased to answer all of their questions and provide spiritual guidance in their lives.
Stepping into the Light
A third, equally unique experience available to Vilasa Luxury Travel guests is a candlelit dinner at one of India's most famous stepwells, offered through Rawla Narlai resort. Often of architectural importance, these are wells or ponds in which the water is reached by going down a set of stairs or steps. Rawla Narlai is a meticulously restored 17th-century royal retreat and one of Rajasthan's best-loved heritage hotels. It is located in the heart of a small, traditional town popular with Hindu pilgrims.
"The 1,100-year-old stepwell is an exclusive setting, brought to life by dimly lit oil lamps and traditional Indian singing," said Duggal. "Like many of Vilasa's unique, experiential offerings, it promises to be unmatched in life and perfect for celebrating many special occasions."
About Vilasa Luxury Travel
About Vilasa Luxury Travel

Vilasa Luxury Travel is the luxury brand of Minar Travels, India's leading destination management company with expertise in travel, tourism, aviation, and MICE. Working with India's finest hotels and service providers, Vilasa offers unique culinary, adventure, sports, and spiritual journeys to some of India's most famous cities and attractions. Its in-depth knowledge of India and commitment to quality and personalized service ensure that their luxury travel tours in India and beyond are the very best of their kind. Vilasa thoughtfully designed tour programs meet the highest standards for luxury travel, guiding guests on a "voyage of discovery" that allows them to explore India and its neighboring countries beyond the well-worn paths of conventional travel to find the heart and soul of the land and its people. Vilasa's experienced and dedicated team of travel professionals are in constant contact with their vast network of exceptional heritage properties and top hotels in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives to provide their guests with experiences that are distinctive and unforgettable. Vilasa creates customized itineraries for travel agents at net pricing, which agents can then provide to their clients at their own pricing plans. It also provides fixed programs, which can earn travel agents up to 20% commission if booked as provided by April 30, 2017.
