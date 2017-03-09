 

Dr. Caterina Violi Chosen by Castle Connolly as 2017 Top Doctor

Dr. Caterina Violi as been selected by medical peers as 'Top Doctor ' in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology by Castle Connolly and Moffley Media for 2017 , the 9th year in a row.
 
Caterina violi photo
GREENWICH, Conn. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Obstetrician and gynecologist  Caterina Violi has been recognized   as a Top Doctor 2017  by Castle Connolly and Moffley Media for the New York metro area, a designation she has received for 9 consecutive years. Violi established For Women-By Women Obstetrics and Gynecology in Greenwich  CT.,more than 20 years ago and has delivered more than over 5700 babies at  Greenwich Hospital. Violi received her medical degree from the University of  Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. She completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at Winthrop University Hospital   Violi is an expert in high risk and routine obstetrical care, including advanced pelvic surgery. She is certified in Ultrasonography by the  American Institute of Ultrasound  in Medicine, and her particular areas of interests include infertility, colposcopy and management of abnormal pap smears, fibroids, endometriosis, menopause, sexual dysfunction, PMS,and adolescent gynecology. For more information visit: http://obgynwomenforwomen.com/

The complete list of Top Doctors in Fairfield County is published by Moffly Media in the January/February issues of Fairfield Living, Greenwich, New Canaan-Darien, Westport and Stamford magazines.

