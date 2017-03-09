Dr. Caterina Violi Chosen by Castle Connolly as 2017 Top Doctor

GREENWICH, Conn.
- March 15, 2017
- PRLog
-- Obstetrician and gynecologist Caterina Violi has been recognized as a Top Doctor 2017 by Castle Connolly and Moffley Media for the New York metro area, a designation she has received for 9 consecutive years. Violi established For Women-By Women Obstetrics and Gynecology in Greenwich CT.,more than 20 years ago and has delivered more than over 5700 babies at Greenwich Hospital. Violi received her medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. She completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at Winthrop University Hospital Violi is an expert in high risk and routine obstetrical care, including advanced pelvic surgery. She is certified in Ultrasonography by the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, and her particular areas of interests include infertility, colposcopy and management of abnormal pap smears, fibroids, endometriosis, menopause, sexual dysfunction, PMS,and adolescent gynecology. For more information visit: http://obgynwomenforwomen.com/
The complete list of Top Doctors in Fairfield County is published by Moffly Media in the January/February issues of Fairfield Living, Greenwich, New Canaan-Darien, Westport
and Stamford
magazines.