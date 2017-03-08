News By Tag
Firestone Park Grand Opening Later This Summer
"With only 24 homesites, these homes are sure to sell quickly. We've brought some of our most desirable floorplans to this great Vancouver location." Sia Howe said, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "Those interested in our homes should join the interest list, as these will go fast!"
The Sellwood plan is offered at this community and it spans 3,422 square feet that includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a den, large bonus room and master suite complete with a retreat and dual walk-in closets. The downstairs features an open concept great room that effortlessly connects the dining room, great room and gourmet kitchen with a large island.
The Mulberry plan provides 2,557 square feet of living space that includes three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a downstairs den and master suite, upstairs super-sized bonus room and a three-bay garage. The open concept great room effortlessly connects to the gourmet kitchen with huge center island and dining area.
The Marquam is another spacious home. Boasting 2,892 square feet, it provides five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a huge open-concept great room, upstairs loft and a three-bay garage. A downstairs bedroom allows for versatility and could easily be converted to a home office, den or study.
Lennar's Everything's Included® program adds tremendous value to all the new homes at Firestone Park by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost. Among these items at Firestone Park is solar packages, air conditioning, tankless water heaters, granite countertops and more.
The interest list for this community is now forming. Prospective buyers should sign up to be informed as pricing, events and updates are released. To sign up, visit https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
