Pop Up Shop to Benefit Dress for Success SW Florida to Feature Fashions of All Sizes for $5
Fundraiser includes great selection of new women's plus size clothing
W.E.T.E.S. is a new employer-driven program designed by Dress for Success SW Florida for unemployed and underemployed women seeking jobs and new careers. The program aims to empower women through sessions including "How to Dress for Success," resume preparation, consultations, and mock interviews. Some of the employers involved are Chico's FAS, Arthrex, Hertz, and Shell Point Retirement Community. Karen Anderson, President of the Board of Directors for Dress for Success of SW Florida, is the chairman for this exciting program that will begin in June.
A large selection of name brand clothing in all sizes will be available at the Pop Up Shop, including an extensive inventory of new clothing that was recently donated in women's sizes 12-26. Queen Grace, a distinctive plus size designer collection, has made a major donation. Dress for Success was the beneficiary of 2,500 items of clothing from Designer Marina Zelner (now Lamitina), who once lived in Southwest Florida, when she closed the Naples-based company for health reasons and relocated to New Jersey. The local affiliate received a portion of that inventory. In addition to clothing, items available for sale will include jewelry, handbags, shoes and accessories.
The Pop Up Shop is a fundraiser to be held this year for Dress for Success SW Florida, which helps women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Founder and CEO Barbara Dell said, "We rely on our fundraisers to empower the women in our community who are referred to us by our partner agencies and other nonprofits. This is very important work."
For more information, contact Nickole Hendra at 239-689-4992 or visit www.dfsswflorida.org
Christina Mehta Prendiville
