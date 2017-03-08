Ten Things You Never Wanted to Know About Head Lice, but Need to Know

LiceDoctors educates parents in Los Angeles about head lice in order to help them deal with this ever-increasing problem. LiceDoctors has a medical doctor on staff and has treated over 1300,000 clients.

LiceDoctors is America's Leading Lice Treatment Service

LiceDoctors

-- Ask Karen Sokoloff, owner of LiceDoctors Head Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service in Los Angeles how much mis-information there is online and among educators and even some doctors, and she will give a list a mile long. The in-home professional lice treatment service receives hundreds of calls a week from people who have a variety of questions and are confused because they have read or heard conflicting information. The professional in-home lice treatment service, which has successfully treated over 300,000 clients, has put together a list of important facts based on their 20 plus years in the field.1. Chemical lice treatments are no longer effective in eliminating many strains of head lice. Head lice have mutated and become resistant to many common chemical lice shampoos and other pediculicides. These lice are called "super lice".2. Lice eggs have a shell that can not be penetrated so chemical treatments will not affect themHead lice nits have a hard shell that protects the baby bug inside. Nothing is known to to be able to pierce the shell and kill the baby bug. You have to physically extract eggs from the hair.3. You do not need to treat the house, when trying to kill head lice; it's all about the headHead lice can only survive off of the head for one day. They need the blood and temperature of the human head to live. It is a waste of time to scrub down the house, do loads of laundry, and bag all of the toys. If you leave one nit in the head you still have a problem, while lice off the head die.4. Nits (lice eggs) are translucent, not whiteMany people think that lice and nits are white. If you see white things in your hair, you are looking at dandruff, product residue, or hair casts.5. Pets do not carry liceLice and nits need the temperature of the human head to survive. Conditions on a pet are not optimal for lice.6. You can not catch a nit. The only way you can contarct a case of head lice is if a louse climbs into your hair. That bug will lay up to 10 eggs a day and as these eggs hatch live bugs will come out and the cycle will go on. Nits are stuck to the hair and do not movee.7. Inanimate objects like hairbrushes and hats are usually not responsible for the spread of head lice. Head lice are almost always spread from direct head-to-head contact. It is very unlikely that you will get lice from an inanimate object as lice need food and the proper temperature to survive.8. You can not kill lice with hot water in a washing machine or a hair dryer. Lice are way heartier than that and are unaffected by the heat from these machines.9. Dirty hair actually protects you from head liceThe oily finish associated with dirty hair makes it harder for the lice to adhere to and climb up the hair to your head.10.Lice are not elimniated in a one-time treatment. When eggs (nits) are first laid, they are microscopic so if any were just laid they will be missed. It is important to follow up to be sure that any residual eggs are removed.LiceDoctors has been treating families in Los Angeles and neighboring areas for several years. The company comes to your home at your convenience and offers all-natural, step-by-step lice treatments that have the backing of their on staff medical doctor--Dr. Stephen Beck. LiceDoctors offers a full guarantee and and has an "A" rating with the Better Business Bureau. To make an appointment in Los Angeles call 310-923-9787 or go online to www.licedoctors.com. LiceDoctors also makes house calls to families all over California from north of San Francisco to south of San Diego and in between. For further information, call 800-224-2537.