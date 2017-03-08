Forex Inisder about best performing forex funds

Contact

-- Garrett Rogers speaks with Peter Wilson from Forex Inisder about Losway Wealth's high leverage forex fund FXP0352.PW. The Fund has only been going for 15 months but returns have been outstanding.GR. Yes. We have seen tremendous returns since inception. Whilst this fund uses higher leverage we still use the same rigid risk management techniques to ensure that profits are locked in. Maximum loses permitted to each trade has increased from 1% on our principal foreign exchange fund up to 1.5%. We still have the trailing stop loss on this account but it has been increased from 5% to 7.5%. So effectively. It is the same account but with magnified gains. We still use the same algorithmic software has been in operation since 2012 and prior to this we had the best part of two years worth of testing. From all this data we have been able to finely tune the most appropriate weighting to each variable that affects an underlying currency. So the institutions are very happy with how the account is being managed.PW. You mention the institutions, this account is exclusively geared for institutions?GR. Yes, at present we have focused exclusively on institutions. This is basic business economics as institutions forgo any regulatory protection. As we increased the leverage there is additional costs in obtaining this leverage. Our lenders only allow gearing of up to 100 so we had to find an alternative solutions to raise leverage to 150. We achieved this buy offering a fixed rate of return to private investors which in effect increased our deposit. Legal agreement were then put in place to secure the capital by taking first charge over the fund. As a result, the fund takes on a higher risk profile. So it made sense to restrict this to institutions until we are certain that the fund would perform. Now that we know the numbers work we are considering opening up this fund for private investors in the future.PW.Your principal forex fund FXF4729 has performed very consistently.GR. For sure, If you look at the chart since inception it is practically a straight line. We have not been the best performing fund in a very large market but I think we have been the most consistent. This really is what this account is about. The traders at Losway Wealth, are focused on wealth preservation. This can be a bit frustrating when you see currencies move and we are simply scalping. In the aftermath of Brexit, Sterling really depreciated against the Dollar. Many forex traders made a killing that day but that is not what this account is about.Garrett Rogers works for Losway Wealth in a client facing capacity.https://www.loswaywealth.co.uk/fx-trading