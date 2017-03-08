Country(s)
Robert J. Becerra Presented a SeafoodSource.com Webinar
Becerra presented "Comply or Die: Criminal Enforcement in the Seafood Industry" on March 9, 2017
SeafoodSource.com is the largest, most in-depth source for global seafood business news, analysis, commentary and more. It is the official media for the Seafood Expo North America show being held in Boston on March 19-21, 2017.
Robert J. Becerra concentrates his law practice in the areas of civil and white collar criminal litigation in matters involving international trade, including exports, imports, cargo losses, trade based money laundering, export enforcement, Customs and FDA seizures and investigations, and civil forfeitures. Becerra Law, P.A.'s website may be viewed at http://www.rjbecerralaw.com.
