Robert J. Becerra Presented a SeafoodSource.com Webinar

Becerra presented "Comply or Die: Criminal Enforcement in the Seafood Industry" on March 9, 2017
 
Robert J. Becerra, B.C.S.
Robert J. Becerra, B.C.S.
MIAMI - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Robert J. Becerra, Board Certified International Lawyer and Principal of Becerra Law, P.A., presented the webinar "Comply or Die: Criminal Enforcement in the Seafood Industry" sponsored by SeafoodSource.com. The webinar provided an overview of the criminal laws applicable to the U.S. seafood industry and the elements of, and penalties for, violations. Becerra provided an update on the latest criminal enforcement activitities against seafood importers and distributors for seafood fraud, adulterations, Lacey Act violations and contamination for pathogens. Becerra also addressed the strict liability nature of misdemeanor crimes under the Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act.

SeafoodSource.com is the largest, most in-depth source for global seafood business news, analysis, commentary and more. It is the official media for the Seafood Expo North America show being held in Boston on March 19-21, 2017.

Robert J. Becerra concentrates his law practice in the areas of civil and white collar criminal litigation in matters involving international trade, including exports, imports, cargo losses, trade based money laundering, export enforcement, Customs and FDA seizures and investigations, and civil forfeitures. Becerra Law, P.A.'s website may be viewed at http://www.rjbecerralaw.com.

