ASC to Present Skype for Business Recording Solution at CeBIT 2017

EVOIPneo provides compliance recording of business communications to meet financial market guidelines mandated by MiFID II, Dodd Frank and PCI-DSS
 
 
ASC CeBIT banner
ASC CeBIT banner
 
HANNOVER, Germany - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- ASC will present its compliance recording solution for Microsoft Skype for Business at CeBIT 2017, March 20-24, 2017, Hannover, Germany, Hall 12, booth E24. Approximately 3,000 exhibitors and 200,000 visitors are expected to participate at this international event for the ICT industry.

To ensure legally compliant recording within Microsoft Skype for Business, a communications recording solution must preserve all customer interactions. At the booth of its partner Microsoft, ASC is presenting its solution for Microsoft Skype for Business to comply with the full regulatory enactment of MiFID II scheduled for January 3, 2018, as well as existing Dodd-Frank and PCI-DSS standards.

Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, said, "Evolving communications preferences and new regulatory legislation represent major challenges for companies around the world. Our innovative recording and workforce optimization solutions help our customers master these challenges in a flexible and cost-effective manner."

Mueller went on to cite some of the capabilities of EVOIPneo for Skype for Business including omni-channel recording (audio, video, conference and chat) as well as inclusion of any scenario: internal or external calls, mobile clients, home and remote users, and conference calls.

Moreover, the solution is available via the Cloud so users benefit from scalability as well as investment protection through an ongoing technology refresh. And EVOIPneo is a key component of ASC's workforce optimization suite encompassing communications recording, quality monitoring, speech analytics, eLearning, workforce management and customer feedback.

Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC, added, "Our comprehensive experience with contact centers, financial institutions and public safety agencies, and our fail-safe engineering, ensure we will satisfy customer needs in an effective and reliable manner. The CeBIT is a great opportunity to present ASC's solutions to interested parties and partners."

For more information about ASC's portfolio, please visit www.asctechnologies.com.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider of multi-channel recording, quality management and analytics addressing all enterprises with recording needs, especially contact centers, financial institutions and public safety organizations. ASC records, analyzes and evaluates interactions across all media, either as an on-premise or Cloud solution. Headquartered in Germany and with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai as well as a worldwide service network, ASC is a powerful global player in its industry.

Contact
Anna Lederer
+49 6021 5001-247
***@asc.de
Source:ASC Technologies AG
Email:***@asc.de
Tags:Asc, CeBIT 2017, Microsoft Skype for Business
Industry:Software
Location:Hannover - Lower Saxony - Germany
