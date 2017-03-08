Community Event

Contact

Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

***@churchofscientology.net Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

End

-- The Charity Coalition Luncheon on March 15marks the 12community event in the Fort Harrison so far this year. From scholarship giveaways to concerts and swing dance events, the Church of Scientology's religious retreat hosted guests from all around the Tampa Bay Area. Nearly $20,000 has been raised so far this year for charities and youth scholarships."We partner with non-profit organizations who use our spaces to raise funds or celebrate special occasions," said Lisa Mansell, Public Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. Ms. Mansell cites the following by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, "A community that pulls together can create a better society for all."These events covered a wide array of purposes. For one of them, all of the funds went to scholarships at Hillsborough Community College and was in support of a youth mentoring non-profit organization. Another event was a concert in recognition of Black History Month and guests reflected on those figures who played a big role in history. Moreover, there were the two interfaith events where guests had the opportunity to discuss societal problems and work out solutions with the other faiths involved.Then again, there were also the Charity Coalition Luncheons where guests have had the opportunity to network with other like-minded non-profit organizations. Guests at the last events were informed about organizational skills in addition to hearing from two non-profits;one that helps women recover from breast cancer and the other that cleans up Pinellas County."I hosted my first event at the Fort Harrison in January," said Robert Dooley, Founder of the non-profit organization The Butterfly Effect of Golf, "And the Church of Scientology went over the top, providing excellent, high quality space and food. All of the staff have my deepest appreciation for facilitating this first class event."For more information on holding an event for your non-profit organization, please contact the Public Affairs Office at (727) 467-6860 or email eventscw@churchofscientology.net.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.