News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Marie Peeler of Peeler Associates to Speak at ECCF's Institute for Trustees, March 25
In this extended master class, Peeler will discuss what the best nonprofit boards do to ensure exemplary leadership. She will introduce participants to a new way of thinking about leadership through creative competencies that help drive leadership success and reactive tendencies that can derail leadership altogether. Participants will gain insight into how assumptions and habits of thought drive creative leadership or hold nonprofit boards and senior staff in reactive modes. Using the Nonprofit Lifecycles Model, attendees will apply this newfound knowledge to the important and varied work that must be done at every stage of a nonprofit organization, to create systems and processes for a board that leads by example.
The Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF) promotes philanthropy throughout Essex County and its 34 towns and cities by managing charitable funds for donors, providing grants and services to nonprofit organizations, and engaging in community leadership initiatives. The Institute for Trustees (IFT), established by the ECCF in 2010, is an all-day conference for boards of directors, boards of trustees, and executive directors of nonprofit organizations, offering them an intensive day of training, sharing and networking with other board members across the region.
"It's an honor to speak at the Institute for Trustees," said Peeler. "For Massachusetts nonprofits, this is a significant event, and I'm glad to have the chance to contribute to the important sharing of knowledge that takes place on this day."
For more information about the ECCF or the IFT, please visit: http://www.eccf.org/
About Peeler Associates
Peeler Associates helps leaders – both corporate and nonprofit – enhance their leadership effectiveness, focus on what's most important, and achieve their goals. Believing that growth is vital in maintaining and elevating leadership effectiveness – growth of individual leaders, growth of leadership teams, and growth of organizations – Peeler Associates help leaders grow through executive coaching, team building, organizational development, leadership training, business retreats, and keynote speaking.
Principal Marie Peeler understands the challenges that today's leaders face. Previously, she was a Managing Director for Harte-Hanks, an international direct marketing and communications firm, for nine years. During her tenure, she held positions as the President and General Manager of operating divisions on both coasts, where she had bottom line P & L accountability and managed staffs of several hundred people. She frequently speaks on the subject of leadership at industry events and for organizations. She has a Master of Science degree in Organizational Learning and Development and earned her coaching credentials at Georgetown University. She is certified by the International Coach Federation, The Leadership Circle™, the Myer's Briggs Type Indicator® and The Right Conversation. She has also received advanced training in and is authorized to use the Leadership Maturity Framework (LMF) and Profile (MAP). Peeler Associates is also a Massachusetts Office of Supplier Diversity (formerly SOWMBA) certified WBE. For additional information, visit www.peelerassociates.com, or contact Marie Peeler at 781-294-9203 or info@PeelerAssociates.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse