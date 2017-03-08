 
Industry News





The DRF/PaymentsEd Forum Appoints JJ Kieley Of American Express to Merchant Advisory Board

 
 
HARTFORD, Conn. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The PaymentsEd Forum, a non-profit organization focusing on delivering educational and networking opportunities to card-not-present (CNP) payment professionals, recently appointed JJ Kieley, vice president of Payments Consulting Group for American Express, to its Merchant Advisory Board. All Board members are charged with delivering high-level educational and networking opportunities for tenured payments professionals and those just beginning their careers.

"We're thrilled to add American Express to our Merchant Advisory Board" said Jay Matthews, PaymentsEd Forum Chair.  "JJ's involvement in helping the PaymentsEd Forum create the highest quality educational content and unique networking opportunities for merchant payments professionals will be invaluable."

JJ Kieley is a Vice President in American Express' Payment Consulting Group.  In this role, JJ is responsible for partnering with merchant-facing, product development and technical organizations within American Express to develop and deliver payment-related solutions for the U.S. and Latin America.  JJ is based in Phoenix and holds a Bachelor's degree and a paralegal degree from the California State University at Sonoma.

PaymentsEd's main event is the PaymentsEd 2017 Forum in Seattle from August 7-9, 2016, which is the industry's only event focused solely on educational and networking opportunities for payments professionals in a non-sales environment. The event gives attendees access to industry leaders and educational content that helps them to grow in their careers and become more successful and effective in their job. Early bird registration is available now.

To learn more about the PaymentsEd Forum, visit www.paymentsed.org. Also, send a request to join our LinkedIn Group: DRF/Payments Education Forum (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/1796083/profile) and follow us on Twitter at @PaymentsEd.

About the PaymentsEd Forum - For more than two decades, the PaymentsEd Forum (formerly known as the Direct Response Forum) has been the leading source for card-not-present education (CNP). The PaymentsEd Forum is strictly for educational and networking, providing premium sessions that give merchants relevant insight into current CNP trends, regulations and processes, as well as strategies to reduce risk and fraud without compromising revenue and customer loyalty.

Laura Lively, PaymentsEd Forum
***@paymentsed.org
