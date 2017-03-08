 
News By Tag
* Smartphone
* Battery
* App
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


JumpStart Charging Launches Findable Smartphone Charger at SXSW

JumpStart Charging, the first ever locator app combined with WIFI capable multi-port smartphone chargers, launched at SXSW in Austin.
 
AUSTIN, Texas - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- JumpStart Charging, the first ever locator app combined with WIFI capable multi-port smartphone chargers, launched at SXSW Interactive in Austin on March 10, 2017.

Created by Collins Orr, a University of Texas student entrepreneur, JumpStart Charging's mobile app allows users to easily find smartphone chargers at area locations. The app also allows users to make a reservation for a charging slot. SXSW locations include AT&T Conference Center, WeWork downtown, El Sol la Luna, Arlyn Records, the Spotify Artists Lounge, and several other locations. The JumpStart system charges both Android and iPhones quickly and safely, and is the world's first device charging system to be supported by a location-finding mobile app.

JumpStart provides multi-port smartphone chargers to bars, restaurants and waiting areas for both Android and iOS devices. Chargers are currently available in the downtown Austin area.
More charger locations are added frequently, so check the app often to find JumpStart chargers in your area.

To download the app to find area chargers, visit www.jumpstartcharging.com/downloads. For more information on the charging system, visit www.jumpstartcharging.com

@jumpstartcharge

Contact
Angela Fulcher
***@jumpstartcharging.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jumpstartcharging.com Email Verified
Tags:Smartphone, Battery, App
Industry:Mobile
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
JumpStart Charging PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share