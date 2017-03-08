News By Tag
JumpStart Charging Launches Findable Smartphone Charger at SXSW
JumpStart Charging, the first ever locator app combined with WIFI capable multi-port smartphone chargers, launched at SXSW in Austin.
Created by Collins Orr, a University of Texas student entrepreneur, JumpStart Charging's mobile app allows users to easily find smartphone chargers at area locations. The app also allows users to make a reservation for a charging slot. SXSW locations include AT&T Conference Center, WeWork downtown, El Sol la Luna, Arlyn Records, the Spotify Artists Lounge, and several other locations. The JumpStart system charges both Android and iPhones quickly and safely, and is the world's first device charging system to be supported by a location-finding mobile app.
JumpStart provides multi-port smartphone chargers to bars, restaurants and waiting areas for both Android and iOS devices. Chargers are currently available in the downtown Austin area.
More charger locations are added frequently, so check the app often to find JumpStart chargers in your area.
To download the app to find area chargers, visit www.jumpstartcharging.com/
