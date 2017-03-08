News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sacred Heart to mark 70th anniversary with April 1st celebration
The festive gala will mark 70 years of providing students with a diversified liberal arts curriculum that includes academic, spiritual, cultural, athletic and social opportunities designed to stimulate individual creative, physical and spiritual development.
The milestone Platinum celebration will begin with a VIP reception at 5:00 p.m. in the Blackstone Room of the country club, followed by a general reception at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Foyer. Dinner, dancing and an auction is on tap for the highly-anticipated event. Cocktail attire will be the fashion code for the evening and masks are encouraged as masquerade is the theme for the evening.
Sacred Heart School saw its beginning in 1947, when the Sisters of Divine Providence, a religious teaching community, was welcomed into the Archdiocese of Boston by then Archbishop Richard J. Cushing.
"For 70 years, Sacred Heart School faculty and staff have created a nurturing and challenging academic environment, where students are encouraged to reach their full potential and to share their God-given talents in service to society," said Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, President of Sacred Heart School. "We look forward to April 1st when we will commemorate the past seven decades in a joyous manner and honor the impact of our founders."
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse