8 Figures Before 40 and Creating Millionaires
A look at Jared and Heather Burnett — top earners at Genesis PURE
What is the secret to their success?
"We want to train, equip, and inspire people to be successful in all areas of life, not just business," said Jared. "In order to do that, we believe that personal growth and self-development is key. Our favorite quote, 'Massive Action Solves All Problems', is something we live by. We're reading and learning every day. It is constant personal growth that ultimately creates our success."
"Looking back when my dream was to be an NBA star and thinking about all those late nights practicing my jump-shot, I have to smile," said Jared. "Although I didn't make it to the NBA, I'm here today living the best life I can imagine. My family and my business prove that my dreams have come true."
*The earnings of the distributors in this publication are not necessarily representative of the income, if any, that a Genesis PURE distributor can or will earn through his or her participation in the Genesis PURE compensation plan. These figures should not be considered as guarantees or projections of your actual earnings or profits. Success with Genesis PURE results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence and leadership. Your success will depend upon how effectively you exercise these qualities. For detailed information on the Genesis PURE compensation plan and distributor income averages, please visit the opportunity section of the Genesis PURE website at http://www.genesispure.com/
About Genesis PURE
Genesis PURE is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. Genesis PURE™ products work together; complementing and supporting each other to maximize their effectiveness and bring optimal results. Genesis PURE is an international company with offices in the U.S., Taiwan, Japan and Korea.
Media Contact
Jared Burnett
jared@pureteamglobal.com
