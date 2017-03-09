 
8 Figures Before 40 and Creating Millionaires

A look at Jared and Heather Burnett — top earners at Genesis PURE
 
 
FRISCO, Texas - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Before the age of 40, the Burnetts have reached a threshold that few in the industry ever claim, earning over 12 million dollars cumulatively since joining Genesis PURE and building a solid 7-figure residual income*. They continue to build their dream helping others do the same. In fact, they have helped 25 people reach the million-dollar mark, and over 200 people in their downline have earned a 6-figure income.

What is the secret to their success?

"We want to train, equip, and inspire people to be successful in all areas of life, not just business," said Jared. "In order to do that, we believe that personal growth and self-development is key. Our favorite quote, 'Massive Action Solves All Problems', is something we live by. We're reading and learning every day.  It is constant personal growth that ultimately creates our success."

"Looking back when my dream was to be an NBA star and thinking about all those late nights practicing my jump-shot, I have to smile," said Jared. "Although I didn't make it to the NBA, I'm here today living the best life I can imagine. My family and my business prove that my dreams have come true."

*The earnings of the distributors in this publication are not necessarily representative of the income, if any, that a Genesis PURE distributor can or will earn through his or her participation in the Genesis PURE compensation plan. These figures should not be considered as guarantees or projections of your actual earnings or profits. Success with Genesis PURE results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence and leadership. Your success will depend upon how effectively you exercise these qualities. For detailed information on the Genesis PURE compensation plan and distributor income averages, please visit the opportunity section of the Genesis PURE website at http://www.genesispure.com/rewards-compensation.

About Genesis PURE

Genesis PURE is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. Genesis PURE™ products work together; complementing and supporting each other to maximize their effectiveness and bring optimal results. Genesis PURE is an international company with offices in the U.S., Taiwan, Japan and Korea.

