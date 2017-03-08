 
News By Tag
* Dallas Cowboys
* Drew Pearson
* Free Autographs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ardmore
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Drew Pearson Autograph Signing In Ardmore Saturday

Dallas Cowboys Legend Comes to Fenton Honda and Fenton Nissan of Ardmore
 
 
Drew Pearson, The Original #88
Drew Pearson, The Original #88
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dallas Cowboys
* Drew Pearson
* Free Autographs

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Ardmore - Oklahoma - US

Subject:
* Events

ARDMORE, Okla. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Drew Pearson, The Original 88, is visiting his friends at Fenton Honda and Fenton Nissan of Ardmore to talk football and sign autographs Saturday, March 18, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Everyone is invited to come meet Staubach's number one go-to guy. Fenton Honda and Fenton Nissan of Ardmore will be raffling off signed Pearson items and other prizes during Pearson's visit. Visitors are welcome to bring their own memorabilia to be autographed and photographs will be allowed.

"We're extremely excited to have a big name like Drew Pearson visit us in Ardmore on Saturday," says Daniel Dixon, Fenton Honda and Fenton Nissan of Ardmore General Manager, "Mr. Pearson will be helping us launch our new Fenton Lifetime Warranty Advantage while signing autographs and taking photos with all the fans."

Drew Pearson is known as "Mr. Clutch" for his numerous clutch catches in game-winning situations, especially the "Hail Mary" reception from Roger Staubach that sealed the victory in a 1975 playoff game, one of the most famous plays in NFL history. He also caught the game-sealing touchdown in 1973 playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams and the game-winning touchdown pass from reserve quarterback Clint Longley in the 1974 Thanksgiving game against the Washington Redskins. All three of those plays were named among the Top 75 plays in NFL history by NFL Films in 1994. All were included on a video/DVD by that name. In addition in the 1980 playoff game at Atlanta, Pearson's clutch receptions helped win that game in a comeback by the Cowboys.

Fenton Honda and Fenton Nissan of Ardmore are located next door to one another on Rockford Drive, just north of 12th Avenue. Car shoppers will find extra values onsite Saturday including Fenton's newly announced Lifetime Warranty Advantage. A lifetime powertrain warranty at no additional cost. This special program is available on all new Hondas, new Nissans and qualified pre-owned vehicles.

Learn more at http://www.fentonhondaofardmore.com
End
Source:Fenton Honda of Armdore
Email:***@deliverymaxx.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fenton Honda of Ardmore News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share