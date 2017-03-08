News By Tag
Drew Pearson Autograph Signing In Ardmore Saturday
Dallas Cowboys Legend Comes to Fenton Honda and Fenton Nissan of Ardmore
"We're extremely excited to have a big name like Drew Pearson visit us in Ardmore on Saturday," says Daniel Dixon, Fenton Honda and Fenton Nissan of Ardmore General Manager, "Mr. Pearson will be helping us launch our new Fenton Lifetime Warranty Advantage while signing autographs and taking photos with all the fans."
Drew Pearson is known as "Mr. Clutch" for his numerous clutch catches in game-winning situations, especially the "Hail Mary" reception from Roger Staubach that sealed the victory in a 1975 playoff game, one of the most famous plays in NFL history. He also caught the game-sealing touchdown in 1973 playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams and the game-winning touchdown pass from reserve quarterback Clint Longley in the 1974 Thanksgiving game against the Washington Redskins. All three of those plays were named among the Top 75 plays in NFL history by NFL Films in 1994. All were included on a video/DVD by that name. In addition in the 1980 playoff game at Atlanta, Pearson's clutch receptions helped win that game in a comeback by the Cowboys.
Fenton Honda and Fenton Nissan of Ardmore are located next door to one another on Rockford Drive, just north of 12th Avenue. Car shoppers will find extra values onsite Saturday including Fenton's newly announced Lifetime Warranty Advantage. A lifetime powertrain warranty at no additional cost. This special program is available on all new Hondas, new Nissans and qualified pre-owned vehicles.
Learn more at http://www.fentonhondaofardmore.com
