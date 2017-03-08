News By Tag
Georgia's Lanier Islands to Fill 531 Positions in Time for Summer Season
Recreational Summer Jobs with Perks Like Free LanierWorld Tickets and Growth Potential Now Available at Southern Lakeside Destination
Sandra Grindy, Human Resources Director at the Islands had this to say about summer jobs at Lanier Islands, "We're really focused on the guest experience here, so the ideal candidate for a job at Lanier Islands will be all smiles with a naturally friendly and a hard-working disposition. Beyond the perks of being able to enjoy beautiful views, sunny skies and lakeside breezes every day they're on the job, our new staff members will also enjoy flexible schedules, free tickets to LanierWorld and growth potential. Because our spring/summer season typically runs from April to October, those best-performing staff members will have first dibs at our Winter Adventure and Magical Lights jobs during the holiday season – so it's an excellent opportunity to work at one of the state's most beloved destinations nearly year-round."
The Islands is currently seeking candidates for the following positions: lifeguards (to the tune of 120 positions), servers, concessions, bartenders, stewards, security, cooks, auditors, cashiers, common area attendants, and more. Prospective employees of the Islands are welcome to apply for available positions online at www.lanierislands.com or visit the Human Resources Department at the resort in person between 10am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday. Although, Ms. Grindy encourages candidates to attend one of the Islands' Job Fairs as the best way to secure a position at the resort.
"At our first Job Fair of the season, we had 108 people show up and 92 walked away with jobs," explained Ms. Grindy. "Job Fairs involve a prescreen, interview and offer to the most qualified candidates. It's virtually a one-stop-shop. Guests of our Job Fairs should be prepared to spend 2 ½ to 3 hours with us, but the payoff could be a new job at a great Georgia destination. We will have Job Fairs throughout the month of March and may even add a couple dates in April, if need be, but I highly recommend that if you're interested in a job at Lanier Islands, you attend one of the earlier Job Fairs in order to have the benefit of virtually taking your pick of open positions based on your qualifications."
Upcoming Job Fairs at Lanier Islands are scheduled for the following dates:
· Saturday, March 18 10 am-1pm
· Wednesday, March 22 5-7pm
· Tuesday, March 28 5-7pm
Candidates must be 16 years of age or older to apply for a job at Lanier Islands. Acceptable documentation to meet I-9 requirements and appropriate interview attire are highly recommended. To learn more about open positions, Job Fairs and the various venues at Lanier Islands, please visit the Careers Page at www.lanierislands.com. For questions about hiring at Lanier Islands, please contact the Human Resources Department at 678-304-3100.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-
