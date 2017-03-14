News By Tag
Phonism Adds Yealink IP Phones to Its Cloud VoIP Portfolio
"This partnership with Yealink conveys the overwhelming demand we have seen from the market." According to Steve Lazaridis, CEO of Phonism, "Yealink has grabbed significant market share over the past 5 years and become a premiere player in the VoIP device market. We could no longer resist the demand from our customer base."
"We are very glad to offer the interoperability with Phonism's provisioning & management solution," said Stone Lu, Yealink Vice President. "The partnership not only ensures Service Providers easy and efficient deployment and provision of Yealink's endpoints, but also helps Phonism's business customers increase communication abilities and reduce costs with our products and services."
Yealink's approach to IP phones has made them one of the premiere brands on the market. They offer endpoint choices for businesses of any size, budget, or technology needs. Yealink provides a variety of devices including desktop IP phones, wireless IP DECT phones, video & audio conferencing equipment and accessories. More details about Yealink IP phones, visit http://www.yealink.com/
About Phonism
Phonism (http://phonism.com/)
About Yealink
Yealink, the global leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider, helps businesses of all sizes make the most of their UC experience and embrace the power of "Easy Collaboration."
Mar 14, 2017