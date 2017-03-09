News By Tag
New Luxury Real Estate Auction MLS Will Revolutionize the Way High-End Real Estate is Found in 2017
SOURCE.auction, a Global Luxury Real Estate Auction Multiple Listing platform is Changing the Way Affluent Consumers Find Luxury Real Estate Opportunities
Luxury real estate buyers and sellers are able to use the site for their mutual benefit. The online platform allows global search capabilities to view upcoming luxury real estate auctions via a single trusted source. Affluent buyers can search constantly updating luxury properties that fit their lifestyle, and sellers can benefit from increased exposure to wealthy all-cash buyers. Both can view educational content to learn the ins and outs of the luxury real estate auction process. The luxury real estate auction marketplace has gained tremendous ground over the last decade, yet the clear majority of real estate professionals and consumers alike only understand a small aspect of the benefits afforded by the auction process. The powerful educational content SOURCE.auction provides is invaluable to sellers, buyers and the media, ensuring the marketplace is well educated from an experienced and objective industry source.
SOURCE.auction is on track to become the go-to source for the affluent community searching for luxury real estate opportunities. Building on a decade of experience, the SOURCE.auction team is devoted to luxury listing exposure, educational content, luxury partnerships and luxury real estate auction industry standards. The high-end traffic generated by SOURCE.auction, allows luxury real estate auction companies to showcase their clients' unique estates to a worldwide audience while partnering with an experienced and professional team of luxury real estate marketing professionals.
For the benefit of the industry, SOURCE.auction developed an online Real Estate Agent Certification program to ensure real estate professionals receive the educational training and tools necessary to excel in the luxury real estate auction marketplace. A graduate of the six-hour online course has the ability to generate large referral income from luxury real estate auction transactions. In addition, a tremendous benefit to licensed real estate professionals is the ability to create opportunities involving multi-million-
SOURCE.auction is first providing the agent certification program in partnership with local MLS agencies across the nation. To help the real estate industry as a whole, the SOURCE.auction alliance provides MLS agencies revenue sharing agreements while providing additional income sources to their REALTORS®. SOURCE.auction online graduates receive highlighted advertising opportunities on the SOURCE.auction luxury network to increase, empower and grow their business. During the second quarter of 2017, SOURCE.auction will be launching its expanded Broker Certification program. The program allows real estate brokers to expand their reach and generate additional revenue in the affluent auction marketplace.
SOURCE.auction Luxury Real Estate Auctions Multiple Listing Service is the global source for buyers and real estate professionals to search for luxury real estate auction opportunities via a single online platform. The collective pooling of multimedia resources, and its expansive and continually growing affluent network allows SOURCE.auction to provide targeted engagements for its partners. Building on a decade of experience, the SOURCE.auction team is focused on increasing the global exposure of high-end auction opportunities, luxury partnerships and bringing dynamic industry services to market. Additionally, SOURCE.auction's online content and industry focus provide tremendous benefits to buyers, sellers, luxury networks, and the media, ensuring the growth and longevity of the luxury real estate auction marketplace. For further details, partnership information, and to view the pre-launch website, visit https://source.auction.
