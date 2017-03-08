News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Award Winning Room with Rhythm and Melody
Suburban empty nesters wanted an outdoor sanctuary, Architect Jeff Whyte designed a room that reflects the music of our lives.
"I particularly like the little details", says owner Richard Rabs, "like the alternating wood screen. We spend all our time out here now." Jeff's unique ability to make simple strokes that solve multiple issues at once makes his work both cost effective and unique.
Known for coming up with solutions that his clients never thought of, yet meeting their needs better then they expected, this room have received many compliments from the owners friends and neighbors alike.
"This project posed a difficulty in how to connect the causal space with the yard and pool beyond", says Whyte. "The vertical boards extend the view and help connect it to the ground and create beat-like rhythm. The curving braces between are spaced organically to relate to the people inside and offer melody to the composition"
Learn more at: http://www.jeffwhyte.com
Contact
Mark Turrel
847-490-0094
***@jeffwhyte.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse