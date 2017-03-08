 
Award Winning Room with Rhythm and Melody

Suburban empty nesters wanted an outdoor sanctuary, Architect Jeff Whyte designed a room that reflects the music of our lives.
 
 
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- This award-winning design provides an indoor/outdoor space with grace and elegance. Jeff approached the construction with new ideas in how to contain space.

"I particularly like the little details", says owner Richard Rabs, "like the alternating wood screen.  We spend all our time out here now."  Jeff's unique ability to make simple strokes that solve multiple issues at once makes his work both cost effective and unique.

Known for coming up with solutions that his clients never thought of, yet meeting their needs better then they expected, this room have received many compliments from the owners friends and neighbors alike.

"This project posed a difficulty in how to connect the causal space with the yard and pool beyond", says Whyte.  "The vertical boards extend the view and help connect it to the ground and create beat-like rhythm. The curving braces between are spaced organically to relate to the people inside and offer melody to the composition"  Whyte's inovative screen below has alternating lengths of wood that obscure views and continue the melody.

Learn more at:  http://www.jeffwhyte.com

