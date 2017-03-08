News By Tag
Mod-Tech Homes to Expand Urban Housing Unit Offers to MA Transit Regions
The custom designed 13 ½ by 33 feet, 380 square –foot prototype was part of Mayor Marty Walsh's Housing Innovation Lab (HIL) which was showcased at Boston's City Hall Plaza before embarking on a three-month tour which saw the apartment "on wheels" transported throughout various Boston neighborhoods. It is part of the Mayor's initiative to build 53,000 new housing units in Boston by the year 2030.
The Urban Housing Units are stackable and can be constructed to accommodate multiple residents. Mod-Tech Homes, LLC will now bring the innovative modular housing concept to transit neighborhoods along T stops and commuter rail lines in the state.
Francine Townsend, owner of Mod-Tech Homes, LLC, and Consultant Paul Townsend worked with Godine to find a production facility and ensure the unit could be produced on a very tight schedule and work within a modest budget. Godine said that the city first became interested in the concept of "the Roadshow" through the efforts of Tamara Roy of Stantec, president of the Boston Society of Architects and dubbed "the Mother of the Micro" by one of her clients. Roy's Stantec office and Godine collaborated on the design, and Mod-Tech Homes helped to translate the design into modular production.
Paul Townsend said that when he and Addison Godine first discussed the particulars of the project, modular construction offered a number of advantages over traditional, onsite construction. "It is first and foremost superior construction."
Townsend negotiated and engaged with PennKraft Building Systems (www.pennkraft.net), to construct the prototype in their climate-controlled factory. PennKraft, based in Knox, PA, serves the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. "They are a superior outfit to work with," said Townsend, who added, "They went the extra mile to meet our specifications."
The urban housing unit, designed to International building code, includes a bedroom, kitchen, full shower/bathroom, sitting area, a significant amount of built-in storage, a sliding door, and smart home options that include service data, smart light bulbs, and it is energy efficient. The smaller size has appeal for millennials, elderly, and all age groups in between.
"One of the advantages of this housing is, once approved, it can be used on smaller sites, sometimes known as in-fill lots, where three deckers were sited but are no longer on the site and are perfect located near public transportation,"
About Mod-Tech Homes LLC
Mod-Tech Homes specializes in new homes on either a raw land or a teardown/rebuild. Their team executes the entire project from feasibility to design, permitting, financing and complete construction. Mod-Tech Homes works with four different modular home factories to provide their customers with the largest and most diverse choice of homes and additions. Owners Francine Townsend also operates a second company, Dream Additions and Sunrooms. Both companies are located at 600 Plain Street, Route 139, Marshfield, MA
