A Gathering of Stakeholders in the Center of the Community
The relocation of the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber was celebrated by the stakeholders of the community at their recent Open House.
Katie Jones, Director of Marketing and Events at the Chamber, summed it up like this, "The cultural split between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti is so well established in our collective imaginations, and it's easy to forget just how much overlap there really is between the two cities. I have no doubt this new location will go a long way in bringing our 'sister cities' together even more than ever before."
Strengthening community was at the top of the menu for this exciting evening. In fact, the Chamber's commitment to Conscious Capitalism, a business approach predicated on mindful, human-centered practices, was the primary purpose of the event. Bringing the community together to celebrate a more accessible location for the Chamber was a way to target the second tenet of conscious capitalism—stakeholder orientation.
"The stakeholders for our Chamber aren't just members and business owners," Rosalind Vaughn, Director of Business Development & Membership explained. "We're all connected in the end. So a healthy business is more than the bottom line. It's about the people in our community. Our businesses impact our neighbors, co-workers, associates, and our families. Those are the people that determine whether or not our members thrive or fail. Conscious Capitalism is about integration."
It was the community stakeholders who made the Open House, such a success. From the shuttles provided by the Hampton Inn and Suites to the stellar catering from Forte Belanger, many hands came together to work toward the common goal of supporting our communities through business engagement. Of the more than two hundred guests, representatives from Congresswoman Dingell's office, County Commissioner Jason Morgan, Ypsilanti Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo, Ypsilanti Township Clerk Karen LoveJoy Roe, and Pittsfield Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal all attended. Of course, this event couldn't have happened without the generous support of Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan, as well as many other organizations. The offices were especially inviting that evening and featured the additions of beautiful plants from English Gardens and aerial photos by Dale Fisher which will remain as a reminder of our great cities for future visitors to enjoy.
Conscious Capitalism includes four principles that guide healthy, profitable businesses: maintaining a purpose or mission higher than monetary gain, staying focused on stakeholders of the business, providing leadership based on service, and fostering a company-wide conscious culture that embodies the higher principals of the company. The Chamber's embrace of Conscious Capitalism is communicated clearly through this more inclusive new location on Hogback Road.
"We're eager and excited to see how this location opens up new opportunities for us to connect with more businesses in the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti region," said Diane Keller at the Open House early in the evening. "We're convinced this move is a win-win."
About The Chamber
The Ann Arbor / Ypsilanti Regional Chamber (http://www.a2ychamber.org) is a 1,200-member community organization that actively facilitates, educates and advocates on behalf of its business members through their services and programs. The Chamber offers numerous networking opportunities and events, educational seminars, leadership development. Additionally, they work closely with other organizations in the Washtenaw County area to assist in the promotion and growth of the area.
For more information about the relocation or the Chamber, please contact Katie Jones, at 734-214-0105
