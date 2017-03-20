News By Tag
Local Veterans Go "From Combat to Careers" with Celebrity Judges for New Orleans Entrepreneur Week
Members of the VetLaunch's 2017 entrepreneurship program will pitch their businesses to Chef John Besh, Cooper Manning, Kirk Coco, and Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Marcus Capone in hopes of earning a $25,000 prize
Those pitching are members of VetLaunch, a New Orleans-based 501(c)3 on a mission to help veterans and their families make successful transitions from military to civilian life, or "From Combat To Career."
The candidates, part of VetLaunch's Class of 2017, will present their business models to a team of judges with the hopes of earning a $25,000 prize package to help start or expand their venture. Each candidate will have three minutes to present their concept followed by another five minutes to field questions about their business model. The judges will convene after all pitches are completed and select a competition winner the same day.
Each veteran has participated in the twelve-week VetLaunch Business Accelerator which is based out of the Landing Zone in the Lower Garden District and helps entrepreneurial veterans and veteran spouses launch their own successful businesses. The "VetReps" are connected with mentors, resources, and training that culminate in this final Pitch Competition at NOEW.
By building on the qualities that make Veterans and their spouses exceptional entrepreneurs – strong leadership skills, high performance under pressure, and the drive to complete the mission no matter what – VetLaunch is growing and diversifying New Orleans' thriving entrepreneurial community.
This session features keynote speaker Clint Bruce followed by the Pitch Competition. Clint is a nationally-acclaimed speaker and former Navy SEAL, NFL player, and now veteran-turned-entrepreneur.
VetReps are competing for a $25,000 prize package during the Pitch Competition, which features judges:
• Chef John Besh, former Marine,
• Clint Bruce, former Navy SEAL, NFL player and entrepreneur
• Marcus Capone, former SEAL and on The History Channel's show The Selection,
• Kirk Coco, former Navy and CEO of NOLA Brewing, and
• Cooper Manning.
The event is free and open to the public with RSVP.
About VetLaunch
VetLaunch is a 501c3 non-profit organization devoted to providing veterans the resources to effectively make the change from military to civilian life. From business start-up help to job training and placement, VetLaunch exists to assist in the transition from combat to career.
About Landing Zone
Landing Zone (lznola.org) is a new, 20,000 square foot co-working space and small business incubator at 625 Celeste Street in the Lower Garden District. It focuses on being a central hub for entrepreneurs to grow and develop their business through its growing services and professional networks. The facility offers both permanent and temporary co-working space, offices, meeting rooms, and event space with rental options tailored to any need.
Landing Zone will be offering free meeting space for entrepreneurs during Entrepreneur Week. Interested individuals can signup by contacting Caitlin Rudin at caitlin@lznola.org or 504.509.4420.
WHAT: Veterans and spouses in the VetLaunch program will pitch a panel of celebrities for a $25,000 prize package
WHO: Military veterans, veterans part of VetLaunch's intensive 12-week business accelerator program, celebrity judges (Besh, Manning, Coco, Bruce, Capone), NOEW attendees
WHEN: Monday, March 20, 2017, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, AOS Stage
Contemporary Arts Center - 900 Camp St., New Orleans, LA
RSVP: https://www.noew.org/
Contact
Shaun Walker, HEROfarm
***@hero-farm.com
