The South Converges Into One Epic Event At The Music Awards Official Open Mic
Combine hustle and soul with heart and flow and you get the sound of music.
With the advent of technology, space age networking and shrewd marketing have catapulted virtual unknowns into household names seemingly overnight and solidified industry heavyweights into rap legends. The potential virality of media; the visual sharing revolution; and the independent artist movement have all played a major role in the music industry revolution and nowhere has that been more true than the South. In keeping with that tradition and as the dawn of a new era breaks on the horizon, two states meet for an extraordinary event.
On Saturday March 18th, 2017, the personification of that innovation comes to life when Alabama and Atlanta converge for an event that defines the embodiment of music industry networking. Presented by The Alabama Music Awards, the 'Pisces Takeover' will feature a tribute to Three Six Mafia, as well as, an open mic and industry mixer, the Black Bottle blowout, and a performance by recording artist Lil Noid. The Alabama Music Awards, founded in 2012, is a platform built and organized by and for industry professionals with the common goal of providing a viable outlet to be seen and heard and is held annually in Birmingham. The Alabama Award Show Open Mic will be held at 6317 Roosevelt Hwy Suite B Union City, Ga 30291 and doors will open at 8 PM with show time set for 10:05 PM. The winners package includes: A Red-Carpet interview, live performance at the AMA's, photo shoot, mixtape placement, featured shows, radio spins and interview, a featured slot on the AMA Mixtape and a song with Memphis based recording artist Lil Noid. For more information contact Harold James at 205.213.9247 and check out http://www.alabamamusicawardsshow.com.
ABOUT
In 2012, the Alabama Music Awards Organization was founded with the sole purpose to give recognition to the vast array of entertainers, musicians, and journalists on a local, regional, and national level.
This organization's purpose is to provide support and nourishment to those in the musical community in metropolitan Birmingham and the entire state of Alabama. Music industry professionals and musicians from Alabama and surrounding areas determine the recipients of these awards. The Alabama Music Awards is the first awards hosted by the state of Alabama that puts the spotlight on and caters to an eclectic genre of music and its many influences.
For more information, please call Harold James at 205.213.9247 and visit http://www.alabamamusicawardsshow.com.
Contact
Harold James
205.213.9247
westi20@yahoo.com
