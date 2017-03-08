News By Tag
Songwriter E.G. Phillips Follows Album Release with April Residency at Bazaar Cafe
Bazaar Cafe has been hosting live music since the 1990s and Phillips has been performing his eclectic jazz-infused folk rock there regularly for more than three years. He's been a mainstay of the Thursday night open mic and did his first residency in September of 2015. Last August he hosted "E.G. Phest" at the cafe, for which he invited other local singer/songwriters to cover his songs for his birthday. Eleven performers in total, including indie artists Maya Hall and Joel Taylor, played E.G.'s songs that evening and a number of those artists have incorporated the songs they covered into their own repertoires.
This residency Phillips will be joined by an impressive list of Bay Area artists. Carlie Mari, whose dreamy and deeply personal songs recently wowed audiences at Cafe International, and Louise Nalbandian, an extraordinary pianist-songwriter of Armenian heritage, will feature on April 4th. Next, Francophone pop chanteuse Marine Futin and blues-funk operation Sweet Eddy Undertow are on deck for April 8th. Guitarist Andy Mignano, who's busked the streets of China, and singer/songwriter Eileen Torrez, who fuses genres and writes socially conscious lyrics, are lined up for April 18th. Jazz tinged retro-pop singer Eve Fleishman and the harmonious duo "The Complements"
E.G.'s new album "Fish from the Sky" is available digitally on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify. Physical copies are available through CD Baby and his Bandcamp website (https://egphillips.bandcamp.com/
