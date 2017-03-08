 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Songwriter E.G. Phillips Follows Album Release with April Residency at Bazaar Cafe

 
 
"Fish from the Sky" album artwork
"Fish from the Sky" album artwork
 
Listed Under

SAN FRANCISCO - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Following his successful show at the Hotel Utah on March 12th that celebrated the release of his first album, "Fish from the Sky," singer/songwriter E.G. Phillips will preside over his second run as the "Songwriter-in-Residence" at the Bazaar Cafe (5927 California Street, San Francisco) during the month of April.  Each Tuesday night that month from 7 to 9:30 pm, Phillips will play in and host a show at the renowned coffee house, inviting a different set of local musicians to join him each evening.

Bazaar Cafe has been hosting live music since the 1990s and Phillips has been performing his eclectic jazz-infused folk rock there regularly for more than three years.   He's been a mainstay of the Thursday night open mic and did his first residency in September of 2015.   Last August he hosted "E.G. Phest" at the cafe, for which he invited other local singer/songwriters to cover his songs for his birthday.   Eleven performers in total, including indie artists Maya Hall and Joel Taylor, played E.G.'s songs that evening and a number of those artists have incorporated the songs they covered into their own repertoires.

This residency Phillips will be joined by an impressive list of Bay Area artists.   Carlie Mari, whose dreamy and deeply personal songs recently wowed audiences at Cafe International, and Louise Nalbandian, an extraordinary pianist-songwriter of Armenian heritage, will feature on April 4th.   Next, Francophone pop chanteuse Marine Futin and blues-funk operation Sweet Eddy Undertow are on deck for April 8th.   Guitarist Andy Mignano, who's busked the streets of China, and singer/songwriter Eileen Torrez, who fuses genres and writes socially conscious lyrics, are lined up for April 18th.    Jazz tinged retro-pop singer Eve Fleishman and the harmonious duo "The Complements" will help wrap up the series on on April 25th.  For the first two weeks Phillips will be joined by bassist Adam Thompson (The Dull Richards) and percussionist Mario M. Noche as the latest installment of E.G.'s "fake" band "Duck With Pants."  More details about the shows can be found on E.G.'s Facebook page ( http://www.facebook.com/duckswithpants ).

E.G.'s new album "Fish from the Sky" is available digitally on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.  Physical copies are available through CD Baby and his Bandcamp website (https://egphillips.bandcamp.com/album/fish-from-the-sky).

Tags:Live Music, Songwriter, Performance
Industry:Music
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Events
