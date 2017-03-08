News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sideffects to release first single from their debut album "Emperors for the Day"
International Alternative Rock band continues to make music in the midst of war
The first single from the album, "Never the Same" will be released on March 14th. It will be available on iTunes,YouTube, Spotify and Soundcloud, and will be available on Deezer,Amazon Music and GooglePlay in the days following the release. The date for the full album release will be announced later this year.
The current members of Sideffects, Ayman M., Ritz, Alex Kayal, and Sayed A. Metwally credit their passion for music as the force that led them to finish the project. The group was founded in Latakia, Syria in 2010 and played covers of the songs that inspired them at local gigs in and around Latakia. When war broke out soon after that, many members of the group fled to countries around the globe, making in person collaboration impossible.
Thanks to new internet tools, the group was still able to collaborate remotely to produce the eleven tracks on "Emperors for the Day". This new way of working afforded the group the ability to collaborate with other artists outside the group as well, making the sound that much richer.
About Sideffects
Alternative rock band Sideffects has never let geography get in the way of making music. The group was originally formed in Latakia, Syria in 2010. Inspired by groups like Avenged Sevenfold, Alter Bridge, Velvet Revolver, 30 Seconds to Mars, Sideffects played shows throughout 2011 and 2012. Current political upheaval drove the current members of the group, Ayman M. (vocals), Ritz (lead guitar), Alex Kayal (rhythm guitar), and Sayed A. Metwally (bass), to different sides of the planet. Thanks to the internet, this distance hasn't kept them from making music, they've been collaborating remotely, which has allowed them to continue collaborating with musicians all over the world, including musicians from Latakia. For updates on future releases, follow Sideffects on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse