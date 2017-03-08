 
NTEA's GTA features Lightweight and Advanced Technology Demo Trucks Display at WTS17

 
 
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- At The Work Truck Show® 2017, Green Truck Association (GTA) and its Lightweight Technology Council, as part of NTEA, are showcasing products and equipment that promote commercial vehicle fuel savings through lightweighting and productivity technology. Show attendees can get a firsthand look at these offerings, exploring the potential for added work truck efficiencies.

The Work Truck Show, North America's largest work truck event, runs March 14–17 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Educational sessions begin March 14, and the exhibit hall is open March 15–17.

"NTEA is proud to present lightweight and technology thought leadership through trucks put together by GTA and its Lightweight Technology Council," said Doyle Sumrall, GTA managing director. "With this display, our goal is to build awareness of how trucks used in the industry today can use less fuel and how multiple technologies can be applied to meet real-world demands."

The Lightweight and Advanced Technology Demo Trucks Display, located near Booth 3400 on the exhibit floor, highlights components of participating companies that result in fuel and emissions savings. Specifically, the display includes:

• Ford Commercial Vehicles F-350 aluminum cab (145-inch wheelbase/60-inch cab to axle)

• Concept gooseneck platform from The Knapheide Manufacturing Company

• Isuzu 2016 NPR diesel (13,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating/80.4-inch cab to axle)

• Reading Truck Body Tool-Pro aluminum enclosed service body
• Arconic aluminum wheels

• Other fuel-saving and emissions reduction technology

• Aqua-Hot Work Ready Heating System
• HUBB eco-friendly, reusable oil filter with a patented filter-in-a-filter design that increases oil flow by up to 5X versus conventional filters
• Intelligent Fleet Solutions software that can reduce fuel consumption up to 15 percent
• InterMotive EcoStar automatic stop/start idle reduction system

• Alternate truck body

• BrandFX Everlast 60DLS all-composite service body that is up to 50 percent lighter than comparable steel bodies

National Renewable Energy Lab engineers are supporting the display by projecting the fuel and emissions benefits of each model vehicle resulting from use of the components and technology.

For additional details, visit worktruckshow.com/lightweighting.

ABOUT NTEA
Established in 1964, NTEA (http://www.ntea.com/) – The Association for the Work Truck Industry represents 1,900 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the Association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces The Work Truck Show (http://www.worktruckshow.com/). The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario.

