March 2017
Choices Recovery Talks With Slade Smiley at the Sundance Film Festival EcoLuxe Lounge in Park City

"Real Housewives of Orange County" Star Slade Smiley speaks about overcoming addiction with our guest host – and his fiancée – Gretchen Rossi in the Choices Recovery Media Center.
 
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- During the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, Choices Recovery, a holistic treatment center for addiction located in Northeast Illinois, sponsored the EcoLuxe Lounge, a premier red-carpet event honoring the festival participants held inside the Blue Iguana in downtown Park City, Utah, where Sundance is held annually. The purpose behind this visit was to raise awareness about addiction and the options available in treatment today by opening discussions about these issues in the Choices Recovery Media Center hosted by Gretchen Rossi of reality TV's "Real Housewives of Orange County".

"Education is our biggest tool in fighting addiction," says Choices founder and CEO Per Wickstrom. "Sharing information and different perspectives on substance abuse and recovery helps us to break down the stigmas attached to addiction, and attack the myths regarding treatment and rehabilitation. The EcoLuxe Lounge is a wonderful opportunity for us to get that information out to many more people."

Organized by Debbie Durkin of Durkin entertainment, the industry-leading producer of sustainable product placement in film and television, the EcoLuxe Lounge is a gathering of some of the world's leading innovators in holistic and eco-friendly technologies and services. Dozens of entertainers and stars from both the big and small screens visited the Choices Media Center to speak with Rossi, including her "Real Housewives" co-star – and now fiancée – Slade Smiley.

Smiley spoke about the benefit of a dynamic rehabilitation program like the one offered at Choices. "Until you are either personally affected or someone you know is affected by it," Slade observes, "it's hard with all the noise we're surrounded by to take the time really look deep into the subject. How do I know how to push them in the right direction to getting help with their addiction? What Choices Recovery does, I think, is intelligent is treatment programs for every situation, because it is very different." A video of this interview is available for viewing on the Choices Recovery YouTube channel.

With the various treatment options and supplemental courses offered for their patients to explore, Choices Recovery lives up to its name. Patients are able to choose the path to overcoming addiction that works best for their individual needs, with guidance from their counselor and case manager. This results in a more effective treatment strategy, and a stronger confidence in their success in recovery from addiction.

To view this video, go to the YouTube site: https://youtu.be/DVkKNMLizrs



Source:Choices Recovery
Email:***@crehab.org
Tags:Slade Smiley
Industry:Consumer
Location:South Bend - Indiana - United States
