Upstate LED Now Offers Lifetime Warranty for Residential LED Lighting Customers

Upstate LED, LLC had created a new division for a turn-key solution for Residential customers with LED lighting. We are the only company that now offers a 100% lifetime warranty for upgrading residential customers to LED lighting in their homes.

Contact

Upstate LED, LLC President - Patrick Coyne

800-331-4250

***@pmcecosupply.com Upstate LED, LLC President - Patrick Coyne800-331-4250

End

-- Now Upstate LED, LLC has created a new division to offer a full home conversion of the existing lighting to LED lighting. This will provide much better lighting, longer lasting LED lighting and great energy savings. Our customers will reduce their lighting electric costs by 75% with our LED upgrades and NEVER have to buy a new lightbulb again! We are offering a 100% lifetime warranty with our whole home conversion to LED lighting.*Lower electric bills forever*Never buy another light bulb again*Brand new LED lighting in the entire home*Better, brighter lightingWe feel the market demand is there for the residential customer with LED lighting therefore want to offer a solution that will be a total win-win for us and our customers. We are market leaders in our commercial business and are now expanding with our innovative business model to the residential sector, says President, Patrick CoyneVisit http://www.upstateled.com for more information or contact at 800-331-4250