 
News By Tag
* Led Lighting
* Residential
* Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Upstate LED Now Offers Lifetime Warranty for Residential LED Lighting Customers

Upstate LED, LLC had created a new division for a turn-key solution for Residential customers with LED lighting. We are the only company that now offers a 100% lifetime warranty for upgrading residential customers to LED lighting in their homes.
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Now Upstate LED, LLC has created a new division to offer a full home conversion of the existing lighting to LED lighting.  This will provide much better lighting, longer lasting LED lighting and great energy savings.  Our customers will reduce their lighting electric costs by 75% with our LED upgrades and NEVER have to buy a new lightbulb again!  We are offering a 100% lifetime warranty with our whole home conversion to LED lighting.

List of benefits to our customers:

*Lower electric bills forever

*Never buy another light bulb again

*Brand new LED lighting in the entire home

*Better, brighter lighting

We feel the market demand is there for the residential customer with LED lighting therefore want to offer a solution that will be a total win-win for us and our customers.  We are market leaders in our commercial business and are now expanding with our innovative business model to the residential sector, says President, Patrick Coyne

Visit http://www.upstateled.com for more information or contact at 800-331-4250

Contact
Upstate LED, LLC President - Patrick Coyne
800-331-4250
***@pmcecosupply.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pmcecosupply.com Email Verified
Tags:Led Lighting, Residential, Homes
Industry:Consumer
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Upstate LED, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share