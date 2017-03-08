News By Tag
Upstate LED Now Offers Lifetime Warranty for Residential LED Lighting Customers
Upstate LED, LLC had created a new division for a turn-key solution for Residential customers with LED lighting. We are the only company that now offers a 100% lifetime warranty for upgrading residential customers to LED lighting in their homes.
List of benefits to our customers:
*Lower electric bills forever
*Never buy another light bulb again
*Brand new LED lighting in the entire home
*Better, brighter lighting
We feel the market demand is there for the residential customer with LED lighting therefore want to offer a solution that will be a total win-win for us and our customers. We are market leaders in our commercial business and are now expanding with our innovative business model to the residential sector, says President, Patrick Coyne
Visit http://www.upstateled.com for more information or contact at 800-331-4250
Contact
Upstate LED, LLC President - Patrick Coyne
800-331-4250
***@pmcecosupply.com
