AdvantaPure(R) Launches AdvantaSil(TM) Brand of Silicone Tubing and Hose

AdvantaPure has rebranded its silicone tubing and reinforced hose under the AdvantaSil name. The products, used primarily for biopharm and pharmaceutical Single-Use processes, have been depended upon by design engineers for years.
 
 
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- AdvantaSil silicone tubing and hose products are quickly becoming recognized as superior products for Single-Use processes worldwide. Engineers in process development and manufacturing have relied on AdvantaSil products for years for unreinforced tubing, reinforced hose, pump grade tubing and wire reinforced suction hose. The products are designed and tested for the biopharm and pharmaceutical industries and are used for food, beverage, laboratory and chemical transfer applications as well.

Previously, the products were typically referred to by their part number nomenclature (APST, APSH, APSH-DB, APSPG and APSW). The new AdvantaSil brand name will make recall of the application-specific products easier for customers and new users.

"It's another example of servicing our customers," said Michael Allard, Executive Director of Sales. "AdvantaSil simplifies our silicone tubing and hose under one, comprehensive term."

AdvantaSil products consist of platinum-cured, unreinforced silicone tubing and reinforced hose that customers have come to trust and rely on. They include:

- AdvantaSil APST Unreinforced Tubing

- AdvantaSil APSH Braid Reinforced Hose

- AdvantaSil APSH-DB Double Braided Hose

- AdvantaSil APSPG Pump Grade Tubing

- AdvantaSil APSW Wire Reinforced Suction Hose

For more information on AdvantaSil products, visithttp://www.advantapure.com/advantasil-silicone-tubing-hos... or contact the AdvantaPure team by phone at 888-755-4370 or 215-526-2151; e-mail: info@advantapure.com; fax: 888-258-4293 or 215-526-2167 or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.

About AdvantaPure and NewAge(R) Industries

The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2008 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity.

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company offers an overall product quality rating of 99.8%, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. NewAge Industries maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines. Automated product identification systems, including gamma-stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge's Verigenics(R) division. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) for the benefit of both its employees and customers.

#        #        #

AdvantaSil(TM), BioClosure(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), and Verigenics(R) are trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc.

Contact
NewAge Industries/AdvantaPure
Ann Phy
***@advantapure.com
