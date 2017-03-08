News By Tag
AdvantaPure(R) Launches AdvantaSil(TM) Brand of Silicone Tubing and Hose
AdvantaPure has rebranded its silicone tubing and reinforced hose under the AdvantaSil name. The products, used primarily for biopharm and pharmaceutical Single-Use processes, have been depended upon by design engineers for years.
Previously, the products were typically referred to by their part number nomenclature (APST, APSH, APSH-DB, APSPG and APSW). The new AdvantaSil brand name will make recall of the application-
"It's another example of servicing our customers," said Michael Allard, Executive Director of Sales. "AdvantaSil simplifies our silicone tubing and hose under one, comprehensive term."
AdvantaSil products consist of platinum-cured, unreinforced silicone tubing and reinforced hose that customers have come to trust and rely on. They include:
- AdvantaSil APST Unreinforced Tubing
- AdvantaSil APSH Braid Reinforced Hose
- AdvantaSil APSH-DB Double Braided Hose
- AdvantaSil APSPG Pump Grade Tubing
- AdvantaSil APSW Wire Reinforced Suction Hose
For more information on AdvantaSil products, visithttp://www.advantapure.com/
About AdvantaPure and NewAge(R) Industries
The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2008 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R)
In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company offers an overall product quality rating of 99.8%, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. NewAge Industries maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines. Automated product identification systems, including gamma-stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge's Verigenics(R)
AdvantaSil(TM)
Contact
NewAge Industries/AdvantaPure
Ann Phy
***@advantapure.com
