WDTC a Trusted Partner for Drug Testing Needs
Safety is a top concern for transportation companies. Whether it is making sure equipment is in working order, employees are properly trained or drivers are substance-free, there is a lot to keep track of. When it comes to employee drug testing, Wisconsin Drug Testing Consortium (WDTC) provides multiple services to ensure companies are in compliance with federal and state regulations. Whether it is helping with DOT consortium management and employer responsibilities or offering convenient testing sites and processing, WDTC is there to help.
WDTC offers convenient consortium management that allows businesses to add their employees to the testing pool. We maintain a random pool of employees, conduct random quarterly tests, keep track of all the necessary paperwork and conduct mandatory blind samples for quality control.
Transportation rules are not only confusing, but also take a lot of time to implement. By choosing to be a part of WDTC's third party consortium, you no longer need to worry since we will take care of all the details.
Employer responsibilities do not end with the actual drug test. Employers need to keep track of all the associated paperwork and maintain them in a secure location. When you partner with WDTC, we keep track of the records and keep them safe. This allows you, the business owner, to focus on your company rather than worrying if you are staying compliant with complicated rules and regulations. Please review all the DOT - Employer Record Keeping Requirements on our website (www.widrugtesting.com) under the DOT Consortium tab.
"Owners are experts at running their business and are not experts on drug testing rules," said WDTC President Mike Bray. "We have a convenient plan to manage your employee testing program and make sure you stay compliant with all the regulations."
WDTC provides high-quality, convenient drug and alcohol testing to businesses of all sizes. We assist business owners with all of their DOT consortium management and employer responsibilities, including mandatory supervisor training for reasonable suspicion. Visit our website at https://widrugtesting.com to learn more about WDTC and its services or contact President Mike Bray at mike@widrugtesting.com.
