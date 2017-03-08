News By Tag
DCI Dialysis Facility Completes Construction in Dayton
Community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Dialysis Clinic, Inc., facility on Sunday, March 26, from 1-4 p.m.
The open house is an opportunity for the community to meet the local staff and learn more about kidney disease. DCI's chronic kidney disease education team will be present to discuss how to identify and slow the progression of kidney disease before it develops into kidney failure.
In 2014, more than 10,000 Tennesseans reported living with kidney failure. Once a person is in kidney failure, he or she will need to receive dialysis or a kidney transplant in order to live.
"Patients on dialysis require on average three, four hour treatments weekly. The process requires that the patient remain seated as his or her blood is removed, cleansed, and returned. We believe this new facility will provide a more comfortable atmosphere and that our new, state of the art equipment will enhance the patient's treatment experience,"
Serving the Dayton community for 27 years, the clinic has a 5-Star ranking with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which places it in the top 10% of all dialysis providers in the US. Clinic operations will expand to include peritoneal dialysis, another modality of treatment that the patient receives at home. This will allow dialysis patients more flexibility in their treatment rather than having to travel to the clinic multiple times a week.
"We work closely with the Kidney Foundation of the Greater Chattanooga Area, Inc., to help people with kidney disease identify and access community resources. We also provide education that may help people with kidney disease delay or prevent the need for dialysis," said Wilhoite. "DCI is committed to early intervention and education in order to help people with kidney disease live their best possible life."
DCI Dayton will offer in-center hemodialysis Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Each of the 23 dialysis stations is equipped with WiFi and a TV. Pending the CMS certification, DCI Dayton will begin accepting new patients this April.
No RSVP is necessary for this event. For more information, please call DCI at 423-775-3386. To learn more about DCI, please visit http://www.dciinc.org.
Contact
Jessica Emler
***@dciinc.org
