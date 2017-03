Vandeventer Black Attorneys Named Virginia Super Lawyers "Rising Stars"

Contact

-- Six Vandeventer Black attorneys have been named Virginia Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" for 2017. "Rising Stars" recognizes top up-and-coming lawyers who are 40-years-old or younger, or who have been practicing for 10 years or less. The six attorneys selected are:· Megan B. Caramore· Jennifer L. Eaton· Sean Golden· Jeremy R. Moss· Gretchen M. Ostroff· Dustin M. Paul"We are extremely proud of our "Rising Stars" who consistently demonstrate their talent and commitment to their vocation" said Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner. "Receiving this recognition is a great accomplishment for these individuals and a testament to the level of service offered to our clients."Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters' publication, identifies candidates through independent research, including a statewide survey of lawyers, an evaluation of candidates and peer recognition by practice area. For more information, please call Cristen Fletcher at 757-446-8674 or write to CFletcher@VanBlackLaw.com.About Vandeventer Black LLPVandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany. For more information, visit http://vanblk.com