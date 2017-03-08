 
Ron Wimmer of Wimmer Photography awarded "Best High School Senior Male Portrait" by WPPA

Wisconsin Professional Photographer's Association honors Wauwatosa-based Wimmer Photography
 
 
Ron Wimmer
Ron Wimmer
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Earlier this month, Ron Wimmer, owner and artist at Wimmer Photography, Wauwatosa, Wis., won "Best High School Senior Male Portrait" from the Wisconsin Professional Photographers Association (WPPA), a 117 year-old nonprofit professional organization. Wimmer's portrait will also be highlighted in the WPPA's Elite Collection going forward.

Wimmer said, "I'm honored to have one of my portraits chosen for this significant award. To be acknowledged by my peers is exciting and humbling. I am grateful that I get to create my art on a daily basis for my clients."

Early on, Wimmer joined the U.S. Navy and became a naval photographer for five years. Traveling the world via aircraft carrier, he photographed in several foreign countries, including being catapulted and landing (recovered). Photographing out of helicopters was a favorite. A former president of the South Eastern Professional Photographers Association and a member of the Wisconsin Professional Photographers Association, he is currently working on his Master Photographer's Degree.

Operating in Milwaukee for 23 years, Wimmer Photography specializes in maternity, newborns growth series, children, families, and business & corporate sessions. Wimmer Photography is located at 736 N. 109th Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53226.  For more information and to schedule a portrait session, please call Ron Wimmer at 414-258-2700 or email info@wimmerphotography.com. www.wimmerphotography.com

Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Source:Wimmer Photography
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
Tags:High School Senior Male, Professional Photographers, WPPA
Industry:Photography
Location:Wauwatosa - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Awards
