 
News By Tag
* Lawyers
* Attorneys
* Norfolk
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Norfolk
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Vandeventer Black Attorneys Recognized as Virginia Super Lawyers

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lawyers
* Attorneys
* Norfolk

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Norfolk - Virginia - US

Subject:
* Awards

NORFOLK, Va. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorneys from the law offices of Vandeventer Black LLP, an AV® rated and top 15th largest law firm in Virginia, were recently named Virginia Super Lawyers for 2017 by Thompson Reuters. This renowned rating service considers attorneys from over 70 different practice areas that are nominated based on professional accomplishments and peer recognition.

       "I admire this achievement acquired by our legal team," said Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner. "This is the result of their hard work, dedication and undeniable passion for their profession."

A total of 12 attorneys from the Norfolk and Richmond offices received recognition:

·         Stephan F. Andrews, Construction Litigation

·         Dean T. Buckius, Employment & Labor

·         Deborah M. Casey, Real Estate

·         Mark T. Coberly, Transportation / Maritime

·         James C. Cosby, Business Litigation

·         William E. Franczek, Construction Litigation

·         Patrick A. Genzler, Surety

·         James R. Harvey III, Surety

·         Patrick W. Herman, Estate Planning & Probate

·         Neil S. Lowenstein, Construction Litigation

·         Douglas M. Palais, Securities Litigation

·         Michael L. Sterling, Government Contracts

Previous awards received by Vandeventer Black attorneys include Virginia's Business Legal Elite, Best Lawyers in America, Lawyers of the Year, CovaBiz, Coastal Virginia Magazine's Top Lawyers of Coastal Virginia and Virginia Rising Stars.

In addition, the firm's legal team takes a genuine interest in contributing to their local community by playing an active role in non-profit and community organizations. For more information, please contact Cristen Fletcher at 757-446-8674 or CFletcher@VanBlackLaw.com.

About Vandeventer Black LLP

Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany. For more information, visit http://www.vanblk.com

Contact
Cristen Fletcher
***@vanblacklaw.com
End
Source:Vandeventer Black LLP
Email:***@vanblacklaw.com
Posted By:***@vanblacklaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Lawyers, Attorneys, Norfolk
Industry:Legal
Location:Norfolk - Virginia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Vandeventer Black News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share