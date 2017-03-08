News By Tag
Vandeventer Black Attorneys Recognized as Virginia Super Lawyers
"I admire this achievement acquired by our legal team," said Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner. "This is the result of their hard work, dedication and undeniable passion for their profession."
A total of 12 attorneys from the Norfolk and Richmond offices received recognition:
· Stephan F. Andrews, Construction Litigation
· Dean T. Buckius, Employment & Labor
· Deborah M. Casey, Real Estate
· Mark T. Coberly, Transportation / Maritime
· James C. Cosby, Business Litigation
· William E. Franczek, Construction Litigation
· Patrick A. Genzler, Surety
· James R. Harvey III, Surety
· Patrick W. Herman, Estate Planning & Probate
· Neil S. Lowenstein, Construction Litigation
· Douglas M. Palais, Securities Litigation
· Michael L. Sterling, Government Contracts
Previous awards received by Vandeventer Black attorneys include Virginia's Business Legal Elite, Best Lawyers in America, Lawyers of the Year, CovaBiz, Coastal Virginia Magazine's Top Lawyers of Coastal Virginia and Virginia Rising Stars.
In addition, the firm's legal team takes a genuine interest in contributing to their local community by playing an active role in non-profit and community organizations. For more information, please contact Cristen Fletcher at 757-446-8674 or CFletcher@VanBlackLaw.com.
About Vandeventer Black LLP
Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany. For more information, visit http://www.vanblk.com
Contact
Cristen Fletcher
***@vanblacklaw.com
