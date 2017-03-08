News By Tag
The Best Camping Hammocks announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Camping Hammocks.
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - Kammock Roo Camping Hammock
The Kammock Roo wins the "Editors Choice" award because it has all the features that are important to campers. The Kammock Roo is lightweight, at only 23 ounces and very durable. The rip stop fabric resists tears and packs up to a very small size that fits in any backpack. Kammock also donates a treated mosquito net to a family in need to help end malaria deaths in Africa.
Top Pick - Neolite Double Camping Hammock
The Fox Outfitters Neolite Camping Hammock was one of the most comfortable hammocks evaluated that is made of a durable, tear resistant nylon. The Neolite was easy to setup and pack away when leaving the camping site. The hammock is also breathable and fast drying for humid and wet conditions.
Best Buy - Hammock Bliss With Mosquito Netting
The Hammock Bliss comes with a very effective mosquito netting that not only keeps mosquitos away but knats and midges as well. The holes in the netting are tiny but allow enough airflow to keep you cool. The hammock itself is a similar design to other camping hammocks and is durable and comfortable. With a bargain price it wins the "Best Buy" award.
Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
