Power Pro-Tech Scales for Growth with VServiceManagement from Vertical Solutions, Inc
Demand for service on distributed power systems leads company to invest in field service solution fully integrated with its ERP
Power Pro-Tech has field techs operating in 22 states providing field service for commercial and industrial distributed power systems. As it started to experience rapid growth – more than 15 percent per year for the past five years – it needed to replace its home-built field service management solution with one that would enable it to improve scheduling and route optimization, gain better insight into inventory, speed workflow with in-field data capture, and integrate with its Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP platform. It chose VSI's VServiceManagement and FieldCom to deploy across all seven of its regions.
"We are a high-growth company, and we needed a system that would help us scale. From a functional standpoint, VServiceManagement is a very good solution and it delivered what we were looking for," says Bob Byrne, President and CEO, Power Pro-Tech. "From a relationship perspective, VSI put in the time up front to understand our needs. They are great people, they care, and they really lean in."
Power Pro-Tech has tracked significant ROI from its investment in VServiceManagement:
- Technician productivity has risen more than 10 percent in the region that was first to deploy VServiceManagement. "Windshield time is our enemy – we have far more control over scheduling and routing," says Byrne.
- Open work orders have dropped by more than 50 percent.
- Techs have visibility from their mobile devices into inventory on their own trucks, with other local FE's, and at major stocking warehouses, which has reduced inventory bloat.
- Administrative costs for data entry have dropped due to in-field data capture.
- Work orders are closed faster, enabling invoices to go out quicker. "For some of our fixed-price services, the less touching we have to do, the better," says Byrne. "We have really sped up our cash cycle, and it is easier to control our AR because we are able to get our invoices out the door quicker."
- Integration with Microsoft Dynamics AX has meant Power Pro-Tech can create financials by region, providing more accountability throughout the organization. "We can give information to our regional managers to act as GMs," says Byrne.
"Power Pro-Tech is a leader in the new era of field service with solutions designed to help its commercial and industrial customers solve business challenges and grow," says Ron Wegmann, Sr., CEO of Vertical Solutions, Inc. "We are delighted to partner with them to help maximize the ROI from their field service operations and increase productivity with VServiceManagement."
About Vertical Solutions, Inc. (VSI)
Vertical Solutions, Inc. helps companies manage complex post-sales service environments efficiently, effectively, and profitably. Companies use VSI's solutions to improve service response and resolution times, reduce the costs of delivering service, better manage entitlements, increase revenue, improve the customer experience, and broaden their portfolio of service offerings.
