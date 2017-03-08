 
McCarthy Building Companies promotes Nayan Bhakta to Project Director

 
 
PHOENIX - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- McCarthy Building Companies Inc. recently promoted Nayan Bhakta to director of Engineering and Procurement for the Southwest division's Renewable Energy team.

In this position, Bhakta plays a key role, providing nearly a decade of experience working on utility-scale solar projects ranging from $5 million to $600 million. He works closely with the preconstruction and estimating team to provide support for utility-scale solar projects, including overseeing design and procurement activities, energy production evaluations, as well as supervising installation.

Bhakta joined McCarthy in 2015 as preconstruction manager and he has been involved with EPC services on several solar projects including the 212MWdc Roserock Solar Plant in Texas and the 20 MWdc Silicon Ranch project in Tennessee. His versatile experience includes managing cost estimates and budgets, generating scopes of work and project schedules, and front-end design of photovoltaic power plants.

"Nayan has a wide array of experience on solar projects and has proven himself to be a strong leader on our team," said Scott Canada, senior vice president of the Renewable Energy team at McCarthy Building Companies.  "His ability to understand the planning, engineering and construction sides of solar projects has been an asset to our planning process and has resulted in quality projects completed on time, on budget and to the satisfaction of all parties involved."

Bhakta earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Arizona.

Currently, McCarthy's Renewable Energy team is in the process of designing and installing 12 large-scale utility solar projects representing a total of more than 600 MW around the country. In addition to large-scale PV installations in Arizona, California, Texas, Colorado, Arkansas, Nevada, Utah, Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri, McCarthy has also worked with various school districts and universities throughout the West to install smaller-scale solar projects on school rooftops and parking structures.

About McCarthy Building Companies:

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Providing first value clean energy solutions to change the energy infrastructure of the nation drives us. Through innovation, McCarthy's renewable team is advancing the design and construction of energy projects to help communities in Arizona, and across the nation, address growing demands. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 16th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2016). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-owners/). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).
Source:McCarthy Building Companies
Email:***@thinkcommaz.com Email Verified
Tags:Mccarthy, Bhakta
Industry:Construction
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
