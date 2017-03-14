News By Tag
Princeton Dog Training Club Donates Life Saving Equipment to Griggstown & Hopewell Fire Departments
According to PDTC President, Debra Fronheiser, the Princeton Dog Training Club's membership voted to donate the respirators as part of its annual charitable donation disbursement. "The Princeton Dog Training Club was pleased to be able to present life-saving oxygen masks for pets affected by fire and smoke inhalation to two local Fire Departments this year. Our presentation to the Griggstown Volunteer Fire Department was particularly rewarding because our Princeton Dog Training Club's Obedience Dog Training program is based at this firehouse." Ms. Fronheiser added that the masks hook up to equipment already in use for human resuscitation. PDTC member Lynne Tatarowicz facilitated the purchase of the respirator masks.
Princeton Dog Training Club was formed in 1952 and has nearly 200 members residing in and around Mercer County. PDTC offers classes and hosts various dog activities including Agility and Obedience classes, run-thrus, seminars and clinics; Agility and Obedience trials; Rally and Nosework classes; CGC, AKC STAR puppy, and Therapy Dog (Therapy Dog International)
