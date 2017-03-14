 
Industry News





Princeton Dog Training Club Donates Life Saving Equipment to Griggstown & Hopewell Fire Departments

 
 
PRINCETON, N.J. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- – Dogs and cats in Mercer County will be safer in the event of a fire now that the Princeton Dog Training Club has donated three respirator masks for dogs (small, medium, and large) and one mask for cats with an induction chamber included, to both Hopewell Fire Department, Emergency Medical Unit, 4 Columbia Ave, Hopewell and to the Griggstown Volunteer Fire Department, located on Canal Road in Princeton, NJ.   The respirators will be used to administer oxygen should a dog or cat suffer from smoke inhalation.

According to PDTC President, Debra Fronheiser, the Princeton Dog Training Club's membership voted to donate the respirators as part of its annual charitable donation disbursement.  "The Princeton Dog Training Club was pleased to be able to present life-saving oxygen masks for pets affected by fire and smoke inhalation to two local Fire Departments this year. Our presentation to the Griggstown Volunteer Fire Department was particularly rewarding because our Princeton Dog Training Club's Obedience Dog Training program is based at this firehouse." Ms. Fronheiser added that the masks hook up to equipment already in use for human resuscitation. PDTC member Lynne Tatarowicz facilitated the purchase of the respirator masks.

Princeton Dog Training Club was formed in 1952 and has nearly 200 members residing in and around Mercer County. PDTC offers classes and hosts various dog activities including Agility and Obedience classes, run-thrus, seminars and clinics; Agility and Obedience trials; Rally and Nosework classes; CGC, AKC STAR puppy, and Therapy Dog (Therapy Dog International) tests with Obedience, Puppy, Nosework, and Rally classes held at the Griggstown Firehouse, 1037 Canal Road, Princeton, NJ 08540 and Agility classes held at 290 Rileyville Rd., East Amwell Township, NJ 08551. For details about classes or the Princeton Dog Training Club visit www.princetondogtrainingclub.com or call (908) 431-0460

Visit http://www.slideshare.net/DebraLampertRudmanME/princeton-... to view slideshow photos of presentations

Debi Lampert-Rudman
Princeton Dog Training Club Board Member
908-337-9189
***@aol.com
Source:Princeton Dog Training Club
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Mar 14, 2017
