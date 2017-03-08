

20MiL Releases "I Can't Let Go" To Worldwide Urban Radio 20MiL-I Can't Let Go NEW YORK - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- East Coast Rapper and Producer 20MiL is releasing his single "I Can't Let Go" to Urban Radio Worldwide. 20MiL has inked a deal with Cherry Crown Records to promote, distribute and represent the single. 20MiL brings a blend of lyrics and flow to this sure to be radio hit. 20MiL is currently available for bookings and appearances through Cherry Crown Records. The video for the single is set to be shot in late March and is expected to be a highly produced and appealing effort 20MiL fans are sure to enjoy.



The single will be available for download on March 24, 2017 at all major digital outlets.



For media and radio interviews, visit:



About Cherry Crown Records:



Cherry Crown Records is a full service all genre label with major contacts in distribution, promotion, radio and media. Owner Lee Cherry of Lee Cherry Entertainment is an Award winning promoter with over twenty-eight years in radio and promotion. He brings a myriad of industry contacts to the table with the startup of the label. The label is currently adding to their roster and submissions are being accepted at .



Contact

Lee Cherry

President/CEO

music@cherrycrown.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12626365/1


