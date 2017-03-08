Country(s)
20MiL Releases "I Can't Let Go" To Worldwide Urban Radio
The single will be available for download on March 24, 2017 at all major digital outlets.
For media and radio interviews, visit: http://CherryCrown.com.
About Cherry Crown Records:
Cherry Crown Records is a full service all genre label with major contacts in distribution, promotion, radio and media. Owner Lee Cherry of Lee Cherry Entertainment is an Award winning promoter with over twenty-eight years in radio and promotion. He brings a myriad of industry contacts to the table with the startup of the label. The label is currently adding to their roster and submissions are being accepted at music@cherrycrown.com.
