United Premier Soccer League Announces Sponsorship with Wilson Trophy Company

Sacramento-based Memorabilia Manufacturer is UPSL's Official Trophy Company

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is pleased to announce it has named Wilson Trophy Co. of California as its Official Trophy Company.Wilson Trophy is the official trophy manufacturer of U.S. Youth Soccer, and specializes in awards and specialties servicing hundreds of teams in the United States, Canada and Europe.As part of the sponsorship, every UPSL team will have access to Wilson Trophy's inexhaustible range of memorabilia options.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're pleased to be partnering with the Wilson Trophy Company. Wilson is a national leader in the trophy business, and with our league continuing to grow, so do our needs to reward our teams and players with trophies and awards acknowledging our top performers and our champions. We appreciate Wilson Trophy coming on board as a new sponsor of the UPSL."As the Official Awards, Pins and Medals Provider for U.S. Youth Soccer, Wilson Trophy has been taking State Cup and National Cup events to the next level with its high quality awards and U.S. Youth Soccer Sponsorship Pricing.Wilson Trophy Co. of California Direct Sales Leader Zack Moro said, "We've gotten to know the UPSL and we like the direction in which they're headed, and we wanted to see how we'd be able to come together and work for the league, its clubs and their youth teams for the betterment of the game since it's been soccer that's led the way in our company's expansion."The UPSL is in more than 14 different key soccer markets across seven states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and employees.Wilson Trophy Co. of California is the official trophy supplier to Cal North among 15 other state soccer associations, and is licensed by Little League International. Wilson Trophies can be found and more than 150 tournaments nationwide throughout the year.Contact:Zack MoroEmail: 916-927-9733Direct: zmoro@wilsontrophy.comhttp://www.wilsontrophy.comThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague