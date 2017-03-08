 
Industry News





Elevate Benefits, Creator of brokerSpotlight™, Co-founder Speaks at Colonial Life Conferen

Dave Churchill of Elevate Benefits will advise Colonial Life brokers on leveraging brokerSpotlight™ to grow business at upcoming conference.
 
 
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Dave Churchill will be speaking to brokers on the resources offered by brokerSpotlight™ and how to best leverage them in growing their business at the upcoming Colonial Life conference. brokerSpotlight™ is an online venue created to connect employers and employee benefits brokers and consultants.

The premier online venue for employers to understand their needs and find the right broker to meet those needs, brokerSpotlight™ has partnered with Colonial to provide useful resources to their brokers, such as the RPF responder and the pipeline builder feature.

"Elevate is thrilled to partner with Colonial, to deliver marketing and pipeline activity to their top brokers and prospects," said David Churchill, Chief Revenue Officer of Elevate Benefits.

"Members of brokerSpotlight™ are able to capitalize on the platform's marketing efforts by claiming their no cost membership. In claiming this no cost membership, it puts brokers in front of employers in their target market who are looking for the help they are able to deliver."

For more information on brokerSpotlight™, please visit https://www.elevatebenefits.com/ or contact David Churchill at 720-371-5715 or dchurchill@elevatebenefits.com

About brokerSpotlight™

brokerSpotlight™, created by Elevate Benefits LLC, was born from the belief that employee benefits are of profound importance to employers and employees. However, far too many employers are largely in the dark about what value their company and employees receive from their benefits.

From an employer perspective, the site offers simple tools to find brokers, compare options using RFP (request for proposal) tools and hire the right broker for their unique needs. From the broker perspective, brokerSpotlight™ is a place to share their value, get found, and grow their business. To learn more about brokerSpotlight™ visit http://www.brokerspotlight.com/
Source:Elevate Benefits
Email:***@elevatebenefits.com Email Verified
