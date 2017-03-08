News By Tag
Rady School Ranked Number One in San Diego for Part-time MBA by U.S. News & World Report
The U.S. News & World Report graduate business school rankings are based on a combination of factors including a reputation poll of peers (business school deans and full-time MBA directors), as well as on data points provided by participating schools including GMAT scores, undergraduate GPA and years of work experience.
The Rady School's unique MBA program is tailored to professionals, often with science and technology backgrounds, who have an interest in innovation and entrepreneurship. The program provides students with the inspiration, business acumen, and faculty and alumni support to achieve a significant impact. A large number of Rady students go on to establish startup ventures or work with small, entrepreneurial companies. For more information on the Rady School, go to: http://rady.ucsd.edu/
For more information on this ranking and the methodology used, visit the U.S. News & World Report Website at www.usnews.com.
