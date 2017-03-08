 
Rady School Ranked Number One in San Diego for Part-time MBA by U.S. News & World Report

 
SAN DIEGO - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rady School of Management at UC San Diego ranked first in San Diego for the fourth year in a row in the U.S. News & World Report ranking of top graduate business programs for part-time FlexMBA program. The school ranked 75th nationally for its part-time MBA program.

The U.S. News & World Report graduate business school rankings are based on a combination of factors including a reputation poll of peers (business school deans and full-time MBA directors), as well as on data points provided by participating schools including GMAT scores, undergraduate GPA and years of work experience.

The Rady School's unique MBA program is tailored to professionals, often with science and technology backgrounds, who have an interest in innovation and entrepreneurship. The program provides students with the inspiration, business acumen, and faculty and alumni support to achieve a significant impact. A large number of Rady students go on to establish startup ventures or work with small, entrepreneurial companies. For more information on the Rady School, go to: http://rady.ucsd.edu/

For more information on this ranking and the methodology used, visit the U.S. News & World Report Website at www.usnews.com.

