Corner Property Management Aquires Townhome Unitesin Bustling Saddle Brooke NJ

March 2017
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Kensington Crossing, a 30-unit townhome development situated in the Township Of Saddle Brook in scenic Bergen County, New Jersey, has chosen Corner Property Management to oversee the needs of its many residents.  The property is located in one of the premier towns in Northern New Jersey and is within walking distance of many trains to New York City, thus making it perfect for Big Apple commuters.

These spacious townhomes are situated close to restaurants, several preschools and elementary schools as well as three county parks (Dahnert's Lake County Park, 20th Century Park, and Van Saun County Park, which contains a zoo, carousel, and kiddie train).   The property's Saddle Brook location also offers easy access to many major New Jersey highways including:

•  The Garden State Parkway

•  Route 80 (with Eastbound going to New York and Westbound heading to the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania)

•  Route 46

•  Routes 4 and 17 (the two major highways for shopping and services in Bergen County)

Kensington Crossing is less than 20 minutes from the Westfield Garden State Plaza, the largest mall in New Jersey which boasts not only high-end shopping, but dining options and an AMC Garden State 16 movie theatre.

"We're very excited to welcome the residents of Kensington Crossing to the rapidly expanding Corner Property Management family," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM.  "We're certain that our firm will not only meet, but exceed, their property management needs."  Corner Property Management is known as the gold standard in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.

Tony Nardone, Managing Partner of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company's principal office is located in Springfield, NJ.  If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Tony Nardone, please call Tony at 973.376.3925, visit our website at www.CP-management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@Cp-management.com.

