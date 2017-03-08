Cozy Cat Press Announces Two New Series

Authors Sherry Lodge and Jane O'Brien Pen Seven Cozy Mysteries

Patricia Rockwell

-- Cozy Cat Press publisher Patricia Rockwell today announced the signing of two new authors to its ranks. Each author brings with her a completed mystery series with a female sleuth as a protagonist.Sherry Lodge has been writing for more than a decade for both print and online. She's written for local newspapers in both Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., where she currently writes and edits web material for a major non-profit organization. In addition to writing, Sherry loves to watch golf, which inspired Kip Ace as one of the main characters in her debut novel,. Her series' other two books areand. The stories follow the escapades of concierge Cassie Hall, who works for the Parkstone luxury apartment complex in Bethesda, MD. Sherry has a master's degree in journalism from Boston University.Jane O'Brien is a wife, mother of three, and grandmother of five. Jane and her husband, Dave, have lived in several states in their over fifty years of marriage. They are retired and live in Northern Colorado. Jane enjoys writing mysteries, and family and friendship novels.is the first in her Samantha Degan series. Three others in this series includeandThe stories follow the adventures of a young woman who works for a professor and what follows after he is murdered.All seven books can be purchased online from Amazon.com in either ebook format or in print. Please check out the Cozy Cat Press website for further information: