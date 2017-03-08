 
e-ImageData Releases Automatic Scanning Software for "Blipped" Microfilm

Latest software helping bring image-marked, blipped film into the digital age
 
 
HARTFORD, Wis. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- e-ImageData, the world industry leader in innovative micrographic film equipment, today revealed new cutting-edge software for scanning, searching and printing "blipped" microfilm images. This desktop, automatic software, the IMS AUTO-Scan® Pro, operates seamlessly on the microfilm ScanPro® i9300 with unparalleled speed and accuracy.

The IMS AUTO-ScanPro software automatically allows the user to do tasks such as scan and print an entire roll of film, name the files using the document address and convert the files to text using integrated OCR technology. It also collates files into multi-page PDFs grouped by batch, file, and page addresses, allowing for easy use and accurate information capture.

Utilizing patent pending technology, the ScanPro i9300 brings your image-marked film, blipped film into the digital age. The IMS AUTO-ScanPro software compliments the features already offered on the i9300 such as the capability to work with one, two, and three level film, both simplex and duplex, making it always easy to load your film, enter your search address and click search, scan or print.

The ScanPro i9300 is small in size, simple in design, easy to use and virtually maintenance free. It is built on the reliable ScanPro 3000 platform, utilizing the benefit of its 26 megapixel camera with USB 3.0 interface. This is nearly twice the optical resolution of any other microfilm scanner on the market and gives the clearest image possible for all microfilm formats, blipped or not. It can also view, scan, and print from fiche, 16mm and 35mm roll film, aperture cards, and micro opaques, making it truly the only universal microfilm scanner on the market.

The ScanPro i9300 is the universal microfilm solution for working with all film types including blipped film. With a proven track record of performance, ease-of-use, and reliability, the ScanPro microfilm scanners are backed by an unmatched 3-year warranty and a lifetime lamp guarantee, supported by factory-trained and certified resellers.

About e-ImageData

Based in Hartford, Wis and founded in 1989, e-ImageData Corporation is an international manufacturer of microfilm scanning systems. Further information about e-ImageData Corporation can be found at www.e-imagedata.com.

http://www.e-imagedata.com

