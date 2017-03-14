News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Argus Publishing takes on John House's two Vietnam Era novels, Rancor and Uncommon Bond!
Rancor
When Paul and Cindy's father is framed and murdered, and his mother commits suicide, they are separated by the courts. Paul vows to find her somehow, someway, someday…and his parent's senseless deaths must be avenged.
Amidst the turbulent late sixties backdrop of Vietnam, Paul uses his "talents" for God, country, and his rancor…
Paul Aston enters Vietnam as a nineteen-year-
The path takes him through multiple foster homes, a juvenile detention center where he experiences physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, and finally to the US Army which provides the first stability since the loss of his family. In addition, it offers valuable instructions in skills he needs.
Gaining friends only to lose them in battle heightens his obsession, and after leaving the army he is ready to carry out his plans. Only one thing stands between him and the fulfillment of his lifelong dream; the unexpected love of a woman.
Uncommon Bond
Dr. David Hanson volunteers to serve his country during the Vietnam War. All is routine until the curiosity of his chopper pilot catapults them into every serviceman's nightmare, being a POW. Hanson's survival depends on an uncommon bond between himself and an NVA surgeon in the bowels of a tunnel complex.
Stories of romance and war are common though seldom presented from the aspect of husband and wife, an NVA surgeon and his nurse wife, living and working in underground facilities in South Vietnam. Add in the friendship that develops between the surgeon and an American captive, who also is a doctor, and the story becomes even more compelling.
This story is taken from actual events, making them even more heart-racing.
John C. House, MD, creates his novels from his vast and varied experiences in life. He is actively involved in family medicine and previously spent time in sports, prison, and urgent care medicine. He has traveled extensively, including mission trips to Belize, and has sailed and scuba dived in the Virgin Islands, Bahamas, and Belize.
To relieve the stress of a busy medical practice, he spent weekends hiking in the Appalachian Mountains with 'Tall Guy', a companion well versed in nature.
Prior to becoming a novelist, John published poetry and he also won prizes for short fiction. His first two novels So Shall You Reap and Choices were written with locations based in Northern and Coastal Georgia. His third novel Trail of Deceit is based on his knowledge and love of nature, set on the Appalachian Trail.
A native Georgian, John received his BS from North Georgia College, his MD from the Medical College of Georgia and completed further training at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia.
House served four years in the US Army, including a tour in Vietnam. "I went to Vietnam to serve my country. I wore two hats, serving as Flight Surgeon for 2/20th Aerial Rocket Artillery and Division Artillery Surgeon for the 1st Cavalry (Airmobile)."
His personal experiences give his novels, Rancor and Uncommon Bond, much authenticity and realism.
John and his wife, Pam, live on the Southeast Coast of Georgia. All his creative works involve the richness of the Southern culture.
Published by Argus Publishing (http://www.a-
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 14, 2017