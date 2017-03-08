Karpel Adds Pippa Barrett to PROSECUTORbyKARPEL Team

 
Pippa Barrett Joins PROSECUTORbyKARPEL team
ST. LOUIS - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Karpel Solutions announces it has named Pippa Barrett as a Project Manager and Trainer for PROSECUTORbyKARPEL (PbK), the industry leading criminal case management system utilized by prosecuting attorney offices throughout the United States. Barrett will play an active role in webinars and user conferences, and will help implement, train and service the PbK program with prosecutors nationwide.

Barrett joins Karpel after serving as an Assistant Circuit Attorney with the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, a post she held twice, most recently for the past 16 years. Other accomplishments include serving as an Assistant Circuit Attorney with 30 jury trials as first chair, Chief Misdemeanor Officer managing a large team of trial attorneys and Director of Diversion and Special Court Projects.

In addition to serving with the Circuit Attorney's Office, Barrett has served as Special Assistant United States Attorney, Eastern District of Missouri; and Assistant Attorney General, Missouri Attorney General's Office.

She is a graduate of the St. Louis University School of Law where she received a J.D. in 1993, and a graduate of Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia where she received an A.B. in 1988.

"Pippa brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise to the Karpel team. She is a long time user of PROSECUTORbyKARPEL. She has won several awards and has spoken at many local and national conferences. An outstanding leader and trainer, Pippa will play a key role as PROSECUTORbyKARPEL continues to provide the tools necessary for prosecuting attorneys to hold defendants accountable throughout America," said Jeff Karpel, Owner and Chief Software Architect of Karpel Solutions.

Barrett's speaking engagements include Developing the Theme and Theory of a Case, Prosecutor Boot Camp; Evidence Based Strategies for Prosecutors, SMART Suite Summit, Washington D.C.; Implementing Intelligence Driven Prosecution, Manhattan, NY; The First 10 Minutes: A Prosecutors Prospective on DWIs, MADD Toolbox Training; and Careers in Criminal Law, St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO.

ABOUT KARPEL SOLUTIONS

Karpel Solutions offers two highly recognized case management systems including PROSECUTORbyKARPEL and DEFENDERbyKARPEL. Now with over 7,000 users nationwide, PROSECUTORbyKARPEL is designed for Prosecutors by Prosecutors. It can revolutionize a prosecutor's office by streamlining its workflow. By eliminating paper based processes, redundant data entry and tedious manual tasks, it allows the office to focus on the effective administration of justice. Karpel offers hands-on training and implementation and unparalleled service and support backed by an award winning customer service and support team. DEFENDERbyKARPEL arms defense attorneys with the same tools featured in PbK. Karpel has over 20 years of experience working with America's judicial system and has streamlined hundreds of prosecutor and defender offices.

In addition to its case management systems, Karpel provides business and government solutions, and managed services that focus on a client's strategic goals through the application of current and cost effective technologies. The firm provides business solutions that mobilize technology to meet specific business needs. Karpel oversees process efficiencies and strategic initiatives through the engineering of Managed Services, Website Programming, Business Continuity, and Remote & On-site tech support. Karpel has worked with over 100 companies and government entities throughout the United States, ranging in size from $10 million to over $10 billion. Karpel Solutions is a firm currently comprised of more than 40 business and technology professionals with experience in multiple business verticals. For additional information visit http://www.karpel.com.

