Helen's Son To Offer Insights Into Releasing Music Independently
Music icon, Jay King, to appear on The Working in the Music Industry Podcast to share insights into releasing music independently and discuss his new music project, "Helen's Son."
Jay King is a cutting edge expert in the music/entertainment industries. He is renowned for creating a new chapter in the independent music business with the manufacturing, distribution, and pioneering marketing/promotional efforts behind the chart-topping, multi-million selling hit Rumors by the Timex Social Club, which launched Jay King, his Indie Label (Jay Records), and TSC directly into the music business spotlight.
From there Jay King negotiated a multi-million dollar label deal with Warner Brother records and has had multiple hit records (Lean On Me, Why You Treat Me So Bad) with Club Nouveau (as a member, writer, producer, record label) and many other support/consulting roles with music artists Michael Cooper, Chante Moore, Vanilla Ice, Gary Taylor, Brian Morgan, Bootsy Collins, Lenny Williams, Rodney O & Joe Cooley, Domino, 69 Boyz, and many others.
Jay King has always pushed the envelope, challenged the music business status quo, has been an advocate for artist ownership (master recordings, master reversions after recoupment), and actively participates in every aspect of the new music business.
Date of Podcast: Monday, March 20, 2017
Time: 7 - 9 p.m. PST
**Callers can listen to the show AND interact with Jay via phone by calling (646) 564-9512 from 7 - 9 p.m. PST and **pressing 1 to enter the caller's queue.**
The show can be listened to strictly online by logging onto:
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/
Contact
Gian Fiero
***@yahoo.com
