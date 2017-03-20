Helen's Son To Offer Insights Into Releasing Music Independently

Music icon, Jay King, to appear on The Working in the Music Industry Podcast to share insights into releasing music independently and discuss his new music project, "Helen's Son."

-- Music icon, Jay King, is scheduled to appear onto discuss his new music project,which he will discuss in detail while providing music artists with aspirations of producing and promoting their own independent projects with proven success strategies.Jay King is a cutting edge expert in the music/entertainment industries. He is renowned for creating a new chapter in the independent music business with the manufacturing, distribution, and pioneering marketing/promotional efforts behind the chart-topping, multi-million selling hitby the Timex Social Club, which launched Jay King, his Indie Label (Jay Records), and TSC directly into the music business spotlight.From there Jay King negotiated a multi-million dollar label deal with Warner Brother records and has had multiple hit records () with Club Nouveau (as a member, writer, producer, record label) and many other support/consulting roles with music artists Michael Cooper, Chante Moore, Vanilla Ice, Gary Taylor, Brian Morgan, Bootsy Collins, Lenny Williams, Rodney O & Joe Cooley, Domino, 69 Boyz, and many others.Jay King has always pushed the envelope, challenged the music business status quo, has been an advocate for artist ownership (master recordings, master reversions after recoupment), and actively participates in every aspect of the new music business.Monday, March 20, 20177 - 9 p.m. PSCallers can listen to the show AND interact with Jay via phone byThe show can be listened to strictly online by logging onto: