 
News By Tag
* Honduras Coffee Whole Bean
* Honduras Coffee
* Light Roast Honduras Coffee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Light Roast Coffee By Aroma Bravo Makes Big Splash On Amazon.com

Coffee lovers give Aroma Bravo Light Roast Coffee the warmest welcome as the much-anticipated product finally debuts on Amazon.com.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Light Roast Whole Bean Coffee from Marcala, Honduras
Aroma Bravo Light Roast Whole Bean Coffee from Marcala, Honduras
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Honduras Coffee Whole Bean
* Honduras Coffee
* Light Roast Honduras Coffee

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Aroma Bravo's long-awaited Light Roast Honduras Coffee has finally made its debut on Amazon. Fans of the organic coffee brand who were anticipating the product's launching were very pleased with the news. Many have already flocked to Amazon.com to order their own bag of Aroma Bravo Light Roast Honduras Coffee.

"We've really been looking forward to Aroma Bravo's new light roast coffee," said one customer. "We've had a wonderful experience with their medium dark roast and thought that their other coffees must taste great as well. So when we heard that the light roast is finally up online, we placed an order right away. I must say, it's one of the best Honduras whole coffee beans we're ever had!" she continued.

"As an avid fan of Aroma Bravo, I knew I could trust them to put out another remarkable coffee product. The new Light Roast Coffee was simply amazing! I bought a bag as soon as I saw it on Amazon and was blown away by the taste. The coffee had a pleasant mild aroma with a mellow flavor, which is just perfect for this type of roast. I'm so impressed with this coffee that I'm ordering another bag right now," another Amazon customer commented.

Light roasted beans are known for their light brown color, pronounced acidity, and absence of oil. This coffee comes with a light body and a soft aroma that's pleasing to the senses. Light roasts also greatly retain the origin flavors of the bean compared to darker roast types, allowing coffee enthusiasts to easily tell where the coffee comes from.

Aroma Bravo's Light Roast Honduras Coffee originates from Marcala, one of the top coffee-producing regions in the world. The brand uses 100% Arabica whole beans and roasts them to a perfect light brown. This roasting technique preserves the unique origin flavors of Honduran coffee. With its light body, bright tones and distinct acidity, light roast fans are sure to love this exciting new coffee from Aroma Bravo.

Coffee enthusiasts can now get their very own Light Roast Honduras Whole Bean Coffee for only $19.99 at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N6LFV0R.

About Aroma Bravo

Aroma Bravo offers a variety of Honduras whole bean coffee made from 100% Arabica. Whether it's a light roast, medium dark roast, or French roast, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee enthusiasts.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Honduras Coffee Whole Bean, Honduras Coffee, Light Roast Honduras Coffee
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share