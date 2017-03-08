News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Light Roast Coffee By Aroma Bravo Makes Big Splash On Amazon.com
Coffee lovers give Aroma Bravo Light Roast Coffee the warmest welcome as the much-anticipated product finally debuts on Amazon.com.
"We've really been looking forward to Aroma Bravo's new light roast coffee," said one customer. "We've had a wonderful experience with their medium dark roast and thought that their other coffees must taste great as well. So when we heard that the light roast is finally up online, we placed an order right away. I must say, it's one of the best Honduras whole coffee beans we're ever had!" she continued.
"As an avid fan of Aroma Bravo, I knew I could trust them to put out another remarkable coffee product. The new Light Roast Coffee was simply amazing! I bought a bag as soon as I saw it on Amazon and was blown away by the taste. The coffee had a pleasant mild aroma with a mellow flavor, which is just perfect for this type of roast. I'm so impressed with this coffee that I'm ordering another bag right now," another Amazon customer commented.
Light roasted beans are known for their light brown color, pronounced acidity, and absence of oil. This coffee comes with a light body and a soft aroma that's pleasing to the senses. Light roasts also greatly retain the origin flavors of the bean compared to darker roast types, allowing coffee enthusiasts to easily tell where the coffee comes from.
Aroma Bravo's Light Roast Honduras Coffee originates from Marcala, one of the top coffee-producing regions in the world. The brand uses 100% Arabica whole beans and roasts them to a perfect light brown. This roasting technique preserves the unique origin flavors of Honduran coffee. With its light body, bright tones and distinct acidity, light roast fans are sure to love this exciting new coffee from Aroma Bravo.
Coffee enthusiasts can now get their very own Light Roast Honduras Whole Bean Coffee for only $19.99 at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo offers a variety of Honduras whole bean coffee made from 100% Arabica. Whether it's a light roast, medium dark roast, or French roast, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee enthusiasts.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse