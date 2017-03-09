News By Tag
Fast Jet Pilot Training CEE will be supported by Czech AF, NATO, EDA & international Air Forces
Fast Jet Pilot Training CEE Conference will take place this summer with regional and international support from NATO's allies
"Only through learning and networking with our peers can we enhance and improve our ideas and execution of military projects, I urge you to join us in June 2017 alongside many other likeminded leaders to ensure you too can benefit from this unique forum." Colonel Mika, Chief A7 Branch and Chief of Combat Training, Czech Air Force
The aim of this conference is to encourage improved cooperation and interoperability among the air forces of regional allies to enhance air force power in the region. Supported by NATO and the local air forces, this expert driven conference will also include a selection of presentations from allied nation, from the rest of the world.
Working with and learning from NATO's allies from rest of the world:
1. Ensuring Royal Air Force Pilots are prepared for Active Duty through Advanced Training Systems
• The RAF approach to fast jet pilot training
• Developing pilot training gradually through various stages of aircraft use
• RAF experience of adapting pilot training in preparation of 5th generation jet fighters
• The reality of utilising synthetic training methods in the pursuit of improving training efficiency
Squadron Leader Tim Davies, Officer Commanding OC Standards and Instructor Training Hawk T2, Royal Air Force (UK)
2. The Canadian Experience of Providing Fast Jet Training for International Allies
• Flight training operations at 15 Wing CFB Moose Jaw, principle site of NATO Flying Training in Canada (NFTC)
• Progression of pilot training at 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron
• Operating jet training through cooperation between military and industry for more effective pilot training
Colonel Denis O'Reily, Commander 15 Wing, Canadian Air Force
Lieutenant Colonel Mike Grover, Commander 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron, Canadian Air Force
3. From Concept to Implementation:
• An overview of the activity of the DMO in simulated training solutions
• Determining the training needs of the Royal Netherlands Air Force and exploring how synthetic training solutions can optimise pilot training
• Developing and managing adjustable simulated training programmes based on developing Air Force requirements
• The potential of simulated training and how it can continue to maximise pilot training
Mr. Erikjan Bor, Project Manager, Simulation, Defence Material Organisation, Defence Material Organisation, Netherlands
4. Recent Developments Leading the Italian Air Force to Forefront of Fast Jet Training
• Development and operation of the Italian Alenia Aermacchi M-346 "Master" jet trainer
• Reducing overall cost of fast jet training through the use of advanced trainers that can more closely mimic the characteristics of fighter aircraft, thereby reducing time spent training in fighter aircraft and the associated costs
• Why the Lecce Galatina airbase is considered a prime candidate for the European Air Training Centre and how its systems and personnel have made it so
• The Italian view of NATO's "pooling and sharing" concept
Colonel Luigi Casali, Commander 61st Stormo, Italian Air Staff
This is just a snapshot of what will be covered in Prague this June, as the two-days will include 16 fast jet training expert presenters and presentations. A detailed agenda and full speaker line-up can be viewed on the website.
Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe
5th and 6th June 2017
Prague, Czech Republic
